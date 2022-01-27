This 2022 is becoming the year of returns and closures of great series. One of them is Peaky blinders, a story created by Steven Knight who plans to return this year. One of its leading actors has leaked, through his social networks, when the final episodes of the long-awaited period series will arrive.

Word of Arthur Shelby Jr.

The actor, who apparently leaked the information on purpose, is Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby Jr. . in fiction). As indicated, the sixth season is scheduled to premiere in February this year, as has been rumored for months. On the social network, he shared a photo in which he celebrated the tenth anniversary of the beginning of the filming of the fiction, released in September 2013, on the British network BBC.

“This is the first image of Tommy and Arthur. We first took up these weapons 10 years ago. And next month we will catch them for the last time! ”. “Peaky blinders season 6 coming soon. Thank you to our amazing fans for waiting this long and for the incredible love you have given us over the years,” Anderson captioned the photo.

What can we expect from season six?

The last time we saw Tommy Shelby he held a gun to his head, haunted by failure and by the ghost of his true love, Grace (killed in season 3).

Series creator Steven Knight said: “In season 6 we’re looking at 1934 and things are getting worse. The drumbeat is getting louder, the tensions are getting worse, and Tommy is in the middle of it all. Again, we will explore what was going on in the 1930s and how certain things came about.”

Irish actor Cillian Murphy stars in Peaky Blinders as Tommy Shelby. Photo: Netflix.

When does the final season (sixth) of Peaky blinders premiere?

If Anderson’s data is correct, the sixth season would premiere in February, but first on its parent signal, the bbc london. At the moment, all five seasons can be seen on Netflix.

Would the sixth season end the story of the Shelby family?

The sixth will be the last season of the series that stars Cillian Murphy (Tommy) although the history of the Shelby family will close with a film , as Steven Knight himself announced that he will go beyond the WWII.

Peaky Blinders 6 Trailer