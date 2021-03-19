While the fans of the series Peaky blinders -available on Netflix- anxiously awaiting the premiere of the sixth season; Some situations and new characters begin to be revealed that will spice up the story.

To increase even more expectation, it was learned that these news have to do with a new role that will be related to Thomas shelby, the role that the actor follows Cillian Murphy.

This new role will be taken by the actress Amber Anderson, known for her participation in the fim Emma What will your raid be about? In your account Instagram, she gave some clues. “Very excited to announce that I will be in the final season of Peaky blinders… We are already recording and it will be epic, “he assured.

In Season 6 of Peaky Blinders, there will be a character swap.

It was also known that it would be a new weakness for Tommy shelby and that will challenge Tommy.

“There is a great female character who is new, who is very dark. I had not seen a character like her in Peaky blinders before. It will certainly make Tommy run away from money. It basically challenges you in a different way. He is not a protagonist and I do not know if he is an antagonist, “he had assured Anthony Byrne, director of Peaky blinders a few months ago, hinting at the importance of the role of Anderson.

The character who will no longer be

Another novelty that will not be seen in the new cycle Charlie murphy giving life to Jessie eden. Since the actress herself confirmed that she will not participate in the final batch of episodes.

The setting and costumes, some of the luxuries of Peaky Blinders. Photo Robert Viglasky.

In the fourth and fifth seasons of the series, Murphy brought forward the interpretation of the union leader Jessie. Also, at times, it seemed that he was playing with the idea that it was the new romantic interest of Tommy shelby.

As confirmation of the end of your participation, Murphy He noted: “I’m done, but it was a lot of fun when we shot it. It feels like a long time ago, but that’s the way it is. It was three years ago. I think she was an amazing woman, and she had a bit of a spy on her too. There’s a lot to her. You could even make a television series about her. “

Peaky Blinders Season 6

The filming of the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders It started in mid-January and is currently underway.

Peaky Blinders trsata about a gang of street gangsters.

What Peaky Blinders is about

The Peaky Blinders series was originally aired by the BBC Two channel and it’s available on Netflix. Tells the story of the family Shelby and his band of gangsters, a group of people characterized by their berets with blades and owners of illegal affairs, who dominated the underground gambling and governed by extortion in the 1920s.

The series won several awards, including that of the British Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Television in the categories of best art director and photography. In addition to the Irish Academy of Film and Television award for best leading actor.

