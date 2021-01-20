Last Monday, January 18, it was announced that Peaky Blinders, the BAFTA-winning gangster series, will see the end of its passage on television with its sixth season.

While fans are counting the days to see the conclusion, what they did not imagine was that the creator of the fiction, Steven Knight, would reveal to Deadline that the story will continue, “but in another way.”

“The pandemic changed our plans. But I can say that my idea from the beginning was take down Peaky through a movie and that’s what will happen ”, He explained.

Peaky Blinders Trailer, Season 5

Knight had long ago expressed interest that the drama led by Cillian Murphy count on a season 7, but the spread of the coronavirus in the UK prevented this from happening. For the moment, cycle 6 began its recording on the last Monday, January 18.

On what we will see in Peaky Blinders season 6, Steven Knight said that he and the production “have left seeds to collect in the chapters that are to come.” In addition, he recalled that “fascism is already underway in the plot.”

What happened in season 5 of Peaky Blinders?

The fiction started with the economic crisis of 1929 and with Tommy Shelby as MPA political career that was closely followed by the fascist leader Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) and his radical vision of the future of Britain.

The cycle culminated with the family in a critical situation and with Tommy and his family cornered by the fascists and the Billy Boys, a group led by the sinister Jimmy McCavern (Brian Gleeson).