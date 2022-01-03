Almost a year after the BBC announced that the sixth season of Peaky Blinders would be the series’ last, the network has released a trailer for the latest batch of episodes.

Along with fictional star Cillian Murphy, the cast includes figures such as Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sophie Rundle and Stephen Graham.

Peaky Blinders Trailer, Season 6

The show created by Steven Knight tells the story of Tommy Shelby (Murphy) and his family’s rise to power, in Birmingham, England, working-class city after the First World War. Drama, intrigue and tension are part of its chapters.

What will we see in Peaky Blinders, season 6?

Peaky Blinders. Photo: BBC

The fate of Tommy Shelby: the character is on the brink of insanity for the post-traumatic stress of the war and the loss of his wife. His activities as a parliamentarian at the London House of Commons also take their toll.

Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin): He will be key in the next season as the face of the Nazi movement that seeks to enter the United Kingdom.

Regarding new characters, Tom Hardy is expected to reprise his role as Alfie Solomons.

The series must make known what will happen to aunt polly , the role of Helen McCrory, an actress who died in April 2021.

The end of the series should give us more information about the Peaky Blinders movie that will be released in 2023.