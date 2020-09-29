Aghasi Tavadyan, an expert on statistics and modeling at the Center for Economic Research, predicted the timing of the peak of the coronavirus in Russia. Reported by RIA News…

According to him, the peak is most likely to occur in two to three weeks. The specialist also said that the optimistic scenario assumes that in a week the number of cases will begin to decline. Moreover, in the worst case, the peak will be in early November.

Tavadyan also explained that the effectiveness of strict isolation measures depends on the number of people who comply with them. He added that at least 80 percent of the country’s residents must adhere to strict rules to be effective.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, explained the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia with “obvious seasonality.” She noted that the virus comes to us mostly in the cold season. At the same time, Popova said that the Russians are not threatened with new restrictions if measures are taken to prevent infectious diseases.

In Russia, 8 135 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected per day in 84 regions. Most of them were recorded in Moscow 2217. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus has been confirmed in 1,159,573 people.