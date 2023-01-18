The flu epidemic seems to have subsided somewhat after a peak. Last week, 65 out of 100,000 people visited their GP with flu-like symptoms, Nivel knowledge institute reports. A week earlier, it was still 103 out of 100,000 people.

At that time, the Nivel still spoke of a wave of ‘moderate intensity’, but we are now back at the level below that, namely that of ‘low intensity’. As a rule, we speak of a flu epidemic when more than 58 per 100,000 people go to the GP with flu-like symptoms for a number of weeks in a row and the flu virus (influenza virus) is actually found in a significant proportion. That has been the case since about mid-December.

Last week, the influenza virus was found in 37 percent of the samples taken from patients with flu-like symptoms. The other patients carry other viruses, including, for example, rhinovirus and human metapneumovirus.

Coronavirus also still present

Furthermore, the corona virus is still found in people who go to the doctor. Nivel's findings give an idea of ​​how much flu is circulating in the Netherlands, but the figures are not exhaustive. After all, many people are sick at home from a flu or other infection and do not necessarily report to their GP.

The highest flu wave in recent years was in 2018. At the peak of that epidemic, 172 out of 100,000 people reported flu-like symptoms to their GP. During the corona pandemic, there was less flu than is normal for the winter season, most likely due to measures limiting contact between people. In the ten years before the pandemic, a flu wave lasted an average of thirteen weeks. The longest flu epidemic ever recorded in the Netherlands was that of the winter of 2014/2015. This lasted 21 weeks.





