There is no storm or polar cold. But a new perfect storm is shaking the energy sector. After the storm Filomena, which in January shot the price of electricity to historic levels, the wholesale market has once again reached levels that will be marked in the statistics. At the same time, gasoline has been getting more expensive for months, reaching peaks that were not seen since the end of 2014. And the prospects, at least in the short term, are not that the situation will ease.

The result of this escalation threatens to become an increasingly heavy burden for the consumer after a disastrous year. The price of a barrel Brent, a benchmark in Europe, has exceeded $ 70, from $ 20 at the start of the pandemic. The reactivation of activity after the lockdowns and the cut in production dictated by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are behind the rebound. Fuels have followed suit. The liter of gasoline in Spain has already reached its highest level in the last seven years. And the price of gas is also through the roof after the rise in demand.

More information

Is a new raw materials supercycle coming? Analysts are cautious. First of all, they consider that the exit from the crisis is causing a decoupling between supply and demand. Meanwhile, the emission reduction targets set by the large economies are adding pressure to the market and are leaving a deep mark on electricity prices, at highs throughout Europe and in Spain, where the debate has already jumped to the political arena.

The Government has announced that it is studying “extraordinary” measures in the short term in the fiscal area, given daily prices in the wholesale market that have been above 80 euros for weeks. In 2018, the first Executive of Pedro Sánchez already suspended, for six months, the electricity generation tax, a 7% tribute to the production paid by the companies, but which has an impact on the consumer. The Government is also studying to touch the VAT, of 21%, a decision that must consult with Brussels.

More information

Natalia Fabra, Professor of Economics at the Carlos III University of Madrid, explains that the withdrawal of emission rights to advance in climate neutrality is having a domino effect: it has pushed up the cost of generating CO₂ ―travel above 50 euros per ton, compared to 24 pre-pandemic – and has made gas even more expensive, already at high prices. “They are both fired. If we look at the futures markets, they will continue to be high and CO puede may rise even more ”, he warns. The forecast is that they will remain through the roof until at least 2022. “Such a year is not sustainable. Lowering taxes creates a hole that will end up being plugged elsewhere. And we are not before Filomena. It is a structural situation. The solution can only go through a change in how technologies are rewarded ”, he adds.

In the wholesale electricity market – also known as pool– A price is set for each hour of the day based on an algorithm designed at the European level. The sales offers are ordered from the cheapest to the most expensive: nuclear and renewables enter first, the cheapest; the latter are technologies that use fossil fuels, such as the combined cycle. The meeting point between the sale and purchase offers determines the price of electricity and the remuneration of the plants. The uniqueness is that all plants are rewarded based on the price set by the latest technology that enters the pool to cover the demand ―marginal price―, regardless of its production costs. This system gives rise to the famous windfall profits: benefits fallen from the sky that receive hydroelectric and nuclear plants whose works are already amortized.

Structural measures

“Why do we pay 90 euros to a hydroelectric plant when its production cost is not more than 10? Let’s do a regulatory audit. Let’s analyze the costs of the plants and establish what is the fair and reasonable price [como ocurre en otros países]”, Proposes Fabra. “Paradoxically, Europe promotes the energy transition, but enacts mechanisms that make it socially unviable. Structural reforms must be accelerated, this market design does not lead us anywhere. It is a social bomb ”.

Spain, which, due to its poor interconnection with other markets, reaches even higher peaks than the rest of Europe when there are imbalances, recorded maximums in the wholesale market on Wednesday: the megawatt hour (MWh) stood at a daily average of 94.63 euros , the third highest price in history and the highest in neighboring countries. These levels coincide with the launch of a new tariff system based on three time periods – valley, flat and peak hours -, and which has no influence on this rise in prices.

More information

“The new invoice has nothing to do with these prices. To the majority of consumers [del mercado regulado por el Estado] It will be cheaper for them, ”says Enrique García, spokesman for the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU). “It was a bad coincidence,” Fabra also explains.

Energy consumption only accounts for about a third of the final price of the receipt. Slightly more than 20% are taxes ―VAT and electricity tax― and the rest is divided between charges and tolls ―what is paid for the transport and distribution of electricity to homes. García defends tax cuts for the short term, in particular reduce VAT from 21% to 10%. But he considers it a priority to reform the market and the remuneration system. “We are in an anomalous situation,” ditch.

The Government already has on the table two projects of a structural nature that will be added in the coming years to the installation of a greater renewable capacity: the National Fund for the Sustainability of the Electric System, with which it intends to lower the bill by 13% in a Five years taking out the cost of premiums for renewables, and a draft bill to limit the carbon dividend received by non-emitting plants to stop the overpayment of nuclear and hydroelectric plants, with an impact of about 1,000 million. But it will take time for them to be implemented.

Jorge Morales de Labra, an expert engineer in the electricity sector, suggests a series of measures ranging from market design to taxation. Among them, it proposes that the collection of the generation tax and the increase in CO₂ prices will reduce the regulated costs of the receipt immediately, based on current prices without waiting for the end of the year. It also proposes making adjustments after the formation of prices with caps on remuneration. “That the Government has put black on white that there are centrals that earn more than they expected is to admit that there are windfall profits”, He emphasizes. “It’s now or never: you have to change the rules of the game.”