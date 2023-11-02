We are practically a couple of weeks away from the launch of one of the most anticipated video games of the year for switch, Super Mario RPGa remake made step by step to faithfully recreate the game that originally came for the Super nintendo. And now, it has been announced whether one of the most popular Easter eggs will be present within the adventure, one that is directly related to the beloved princess. Peach.

Since the delivery more than 20 years ago, there was a kind of joke in which Mario He explored the Princess’s room, finding something in her drawers that alludes to her underwear, resulting in a dialogue that made many users laugh at the time. That has led followers to see if Nintendo he dares to replicate the moment or remove it due to the current situation of morality.

Here the answer:

As you have already seen, Nintendo He has left the scene as is without making any type of alterations, which will be surprising when the players are going through this adventure and reach Princess Peach’s room. And now, the next question will be if the cameos of Samus Aran and Linkwell Mario They are found at some point in the different houses and inns in the video game.

Remember that this new version of Super Mario RPG the is launched November 17 only on Switch.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It is a game that displays magic, and it will be worth waiting a couple more weeks to get our hands on this cartridge. And above all, relive that time in which the character surprised by leaving the platforms and moving into a totally different genre.