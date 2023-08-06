In addition to being delicious, especially when they are at their peak, peaches are also good for your health. The first of the innumerable benefits they bring to the body is to aid digestion: thanks to fibers (an average peach guarantees almost 10% of the daily requirement) which not only avoid constipation and protect the digestive system, but also help to keep blood sugar levels under control. Not enough, peaches contain prebioticsessential for the beneficial bacteria of the intestine.