We already know what color will reign for the next twelve months. And no, it is not the pulsating red that currently floods closets after displacing the pink that Barbie established last year. The vibrant red gives way to what they have nicknamed 'Peach Puff', peach fuzz in Spanish. A logical evolution of last year's tone, Viva Magenta, inspired by the cochineal red used in lipsticks, one of the most precious natural dyes.

Pantone, the global authority on color communication and inspiration since 1963, explains that the chosen color, 'Peach Fuzz', is a soft, velvety peach whose enveloping spirit enriches the heart, mind and body. Subtly sensual, it is a tone that brings a feeling of kindness and tenderness, communicating a message of care and sharing, community and collaboration. A warm and welcoming tone that highlights our desire to be together with others or to enjoy a moment of tranquility.

'Peach Fuzz' presents a fresh approach to a new softness. An alluring peach hue gently nestled between pink and orange that inspires belonging, recalibration and an opportunity to nourish, conjuring an air of calm, offering us a space to be, feel and heal and from which to flourish. An idea as much as a feeling with which to awaken our senses to the comforting presence of tactility and enveloping warmth.

Sensitive yet sweet and light, Pantone shade 13-1023 'Peach Fuzz' evokes a new modernity. Although it focuses on the human experience of enriching and nourishing the mind, body and soul, it is also a quietly sophisticated and contemporary peach with depth, whose gentle lightness is understated yet impactful, bringing beauty to the digital world.

Fashion and cosmetics



Seemingly tactile, 'Peach Fuzz' invites consumers to reach out and touch it. Its warm feel makes it an attractive shade for a wide variety of products, from food and beverages to cosmetics and accessories. Inspiring thoughts of sweet, delicate flavors and aromas, 'Peach Fuzz' tempts the taste buds with thoughts of sweet, delicate aromas and treats.

Visually appealing and alluring, 'Peach Fuzz' is a nourishing peachy shade that inspires an instinctive desire to reach out and touch it. It is an enveloping shade that awakens the senses to the comforting presence of tactility and enveloping warmth, conveying a message of tactility that manifests in velvety, pillowy and furry textures, luxuriously relaxing and soft to the touch.

Alaïa, Balmain, Missoni, Prabal Gurung, Georges Hobeika and Zimmermann embrace peach in their upcoming collections

It may sound wintery, but the truth is that many designers have already shown their proposals for next spring-summer with garments bathed in this color, such as Alaïa, Balmain, Missoni, Prabal Gurung, Georges Hobeika and Zimmermann, making the echo It will arrive at low-cost brands for next season, although some such as H&M and Pull&Bear have already gone ahead.

A perfect tone for cosmetics because it is easy to combine, as well as being very flattering. Its soft, discreet lightness adds an ethereal finish and creates a natural pink glow that suits complexions of a wide variety of undertones.

A versatile color that enlivens the skin, adding a soft warmth to eyes, lips and cheeks, making everyone who wears it appear healthier. Fresh and youthful when paired with earthy browns, and dramatic when paired with deep reds and plums, the color of 2024 opens the door to a wide variety of lipstick, blush, foundation and eyeshadow options.