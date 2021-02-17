Sometimes a tractor has to be used to pick up the bodies of dolphins stranded on Atlantic beaches. Since the start of the year, nearly 460 carcasses of small cetaceans have been reported to the Pelagis observatory, under the supervision of the University of La Rochelle and the CNRS. “Common dolphins, one of the four regular species on our coasts, account for 90% of these strandings. The vast majority bear obvious traces of accidental captures ”, notes Olivier Van Canneyt, in charge of coordinating population monitoring at the Pelagis observatory.

It is far from being a novelty. Dolphins, a protected species, have been collateral victims of French fishing nets for years. But their number is increasing. “The proportions are worrying, like last year when records had already been broken”, adds Olivier Van Canneyt. Proof that the measures taken so far to curb the problem are insufficient, according to France Nature Environnement (FNE). The association has just taken the government to court, via an appeal for abuse of power, before the Council of State.

“The objective is to force France to take long-term structural measures while temporarily closing responsible fisheries, with accompanying measures for fishermen”, details Élodie Martinie-Cousty, pilot of the oceans, sea and coasts network at FNE. For Thibault Josse, who campaigns for sustainable fishing within the Pleine Mer association, a huge part of the problem could be solved by prohibiting giant trawlers from accessing fishing areas: “In their trawls, we can put the Eiffel Tower! Once this is sorted out, chances are that the number of dolphins caught in the nets will drop sharply. And that avoids penalizing artisanal fishermen. “

Stranded carcasses only represent 20% of losses

January, February and March are particularly deadly months for common dolphins. It is during this period that sea bass reproduce in the Bay of Biscay and cetaceans are crazy about the same prey. “For years, we have been asking for a modification of certain fishing techniques, which are increasingly intensive and non-selective. The nets are dragged for miles and catch the bass without distinguishing between those that have already spawned and the others. This is already a problem in itself for the fishery resource. And the dolphins are also trapped. So it’s wrong to talk about accidental captures, because the reasons are structural ”, says Élodie Martinie-Cousty. Especially since the stranded carcasses represent only part of the losses. Only 20% end up arriving on the coast, according to Olivier Van Canneyt’s estimate.

Since 2017, a working group led by the Ministry of the Sea and that of Ecological Transition has been considering the measures to be put in place to fight against the phenomenon. For example, fishermen have been required to report all accidental catches since 2019. Another advance, all pelagic trawls – nets towed by trawlers – must be equipped with pingers, acoustic repellents supposed to keep dolphins away from fishing areas . “This is not a viable long-term measure. These animals spot their fellows and communicate using ultrasound. This type of device disturbs them and can cause hearing problems ”, breathes Élodie Martinie-Cousty.

Like Spain and Sweden, France received a formal notice from the European Commission last summer. According to the latter, “Despite strong evidence that these species are caught in fishing nets, the problem persists.”