The Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker is coming to HBO Max to tell the story of the character played by John Cena, an excessive vigilante who will do whatever it takes to fulfill his mission. For this it will have a total of eight episodes where there will be laughter, violence, swearing and action.

After much speculation, the streaming platform wanted to make the wait for its premiere scheduled for January 13 more enjoyable and released a new uncensored trailer. In this way they showed that they are not afraid to bring the essence of the character to the small screen.

YOU CAN SEE: Cobra Kai 4 is more addictive than ever: Terry Silver takes the series to another level

What is Peacemaker about?

The Peacemaker series will explore the origins of the character John Cena first portrayed in The Suicide Squad, James Gunn’s 2021 film. This will reveal all about the pacifist diplomat and son of a Nazi death camp commander who founded the Pax Institute. , the same one that fights against dictators and warlords.

Who is who in the series?

John Cena as Peacemaker

Eagly, Peacemaker’s pet

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt

Freddie Stroma as Vigilante

Chukwudi Imuji as Clemson Murn

Steve Agee as John Economos

Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo.

YOU CAN SEE: The best of 2021: It was the hand of God and more gems of the cinema that maybe you did not see

James Gunn is in charge of Peacemaker, the DC Comics series seen by HBO Max. Photo: Twitter / @ DCpeacemaker

In a past interview for EW, James gunn He said he was inspired by Captain America in the ’70s because he loved it as a kid: “I thought doing a really f ***** version of that with Peacemaker would be fun. The most incredible TV show people will ever see. “

“It’s an opportunity to delve into the problems of today’s world through the lens of this superhero, supervillain, and the world’s greatest memoir. I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC cinematic universe to the full breadth of a series, “he added.