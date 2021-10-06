After directing The Suicide Squad, James Gunn will come back with Dc comics for the series Peacemaker, same that has just released a new teaser on video. Certainly it is seen that its director is saving the best for last, since despite not offering too much information, these new advances prepare us for what could be one of the most violent series of next year.

—– SPOILERS FOR THE SUICIDE SQUAD BELOW —–

After the end of The Suicide Squad, we found out that Peacemaker (John Cena) survived the shooting of Bloodsport (Idris Elba) in the throat, and is now recovering in a hospital. We also see that Amanda waller (Viola Davis) hasn’t finished using this antihero yet, and the series will show us what’s next for this character.

Previously, Gunn said the series of Peacemaker It would be even more violent than the movie in which it appears, and to mislead fans, he said it would be a prequel, but in reality, everything indicates that it will be a direct continuation of The Suicide Squad. We don’t know its exact release date, but Peacemaker will come to HBO Max in January 2022.

Editor’s note: Honestly, the character played by John Cena I did not find it the most interesting, so one of my expectations for this new project is that they manage to explore a little more about their motivations, why it turned out to be how it is, and who knows, maybe they will even surprise us with some surprise appearance of some other property of DC.

