Peacemaker, the promising TV series with John Cena coming to HBO Max, it shows itself with a trailer red band absolutely foul-mouthed and gory, as expected, which includes fighting and comedy sequences.

A few weeks after the official Peacemaker trailer, here is a new one video for the show written and almost completely directed by James Gunn, director of the spectacular Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission.

The character of Peacemaker comes precisely from that film, and in the series it retains all its peculiar traits: lethal in combat and with any weapon in hand, but at the same time a complete and very funny idiot.

John Cena seems perfectly comfortable in the part, accompanied by an equally interesting cast: Danielle Brooks is Adebayo, Freddie Stroma is Vigilante, Jennifer Holland is Harcourt, Steve Agee is Economos and Chukwudi Iwuji is Murn. Ah, there’s also Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

The Peacemaker series will consist of eight episodes and will be available for streaming on HBO Max starting January 13, but it is not known if, when and where it will be broadcast here.