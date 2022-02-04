peacemaker is becoming one of the most irreverent and daring series of hbo max thanks to the ingenuity of James Gunn. After having made a reference to the Korean group BTS, by mentioning BLACKPINK in a scene, and surprising with the possibility of having a daughter, now John Cena He has once again surprised us with a musical scene in which he plays the piano in a very sentimental way.

PEACEMAKER 1×6 SPOILER ALERT

It is one of those few moments in which the story leaves comedy and action aside to focus on the emotions of its characters. This time it was the protagonist’s turn.

As seen throughout the series, Peacemaker has been reflecting more and more on his position as a supposed vigilante.

On February 3, episode 6 of Peacemaker premiered. Photo: capture HBO Max

Although in The Suicide Squad it had been clear that we were facing a murderer without remorse, until chapter 6 of his spin-off, Peacemaker has evolved to the point of questioning why kill so many people.

Thus, his problems making friends, the toxic relationship with his father and his dark past came to light through a moving musical moment in which the character plays the piano.

John Cena transferred his talents to the piano in the Peacemaker series. Photo: HBO Max

It is a cover of “Home sweet home”song by American glam metal band Motley Crue.

Peacemaker sits down and begins to play the 80’s musical hit with a sad look that reflects the loneliness of the character.

John Cena’s talent in real life

What makes this scene more special is a detail that perhaps not many know about rapper John Cena.

It turns out that the WWE star not only acts and sings, but also has some serious piano skills in real life.

In this way, the rapper used his musical talent for one of the most emotional scenes in the HBO Max series.