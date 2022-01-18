Peacemaker showed the wildest side of the DCEU after the premiere of The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn. His level of action and sense of humor is giving fans something to talk about, but not everyone has loved his irreverence when expressing himself as Bat Man.

The director spoke with TV’s Top 5 Podcasts about the scene where ‘the Peacemaker’ insults and despises the Dark Knight for his refusal to kill his enemies. However, he did not expect that this would not please several people at Warner Bros. “I was very surprised that they were upset that Peacemaker insulted Batman,” he said.

“I was in shock. At the end of the day, he says horrible things about other superheroes that are far worse than calling Bruce Wayne that,” he added during the podcast, before explaining why the protagonist’s remarks were completely valid.

“Not only that…Batman is the only character he really has an opinion about. Of all the others, he has no formed opinion. Simply believe the things you have read on the internet. Everything you believe is stupid, but he is the only one who has a point of view that could even make sense, “he reflected.

Peacemaker fans are already reacting on Twitter about the new HBO Max series. What did they say about the creation of James Gunn? Photo: Composition/HBO Max

As for why they have bothered Warner so much with the situation, the filmmaker said he had no idea. “You’ll have to ask them. I don’t know why he insults Batman, it’s potentially more offensive than disparaging Superman. I don’t understand why they drew attention to one, but not the other,” he concluded with a laugh.