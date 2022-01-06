There is still little more than a week until the premiere of Peacemaker in HBO Max, but as usually happens, the specialized critics already had the opportunity to enjoy it days before their arrival. Interestingly, the series proved to be one of the best in the world. DCEU, or at least that’s what those who have already seen it say.

And it is that in the portal of Rotten Tomatoes, Peacemaker it has a rating of 92%, with a total of 11 reviews; 10 of them positive and only one negative.

Apparently, the series manages to maintain the same humor of the character that we saw in The Suicide Squad, but it also has a few moments of seriousness and drama, which John Cena manages to execute perfectly.

Peacemaker is set after the events of The Suicide Squad, so we suggest that you watch the movie first so that you can understand the context of the story a little more. Here you can see his latest trailer in case you missed it.

Peacemaker comes to HBO Max the January 13, 2022.

Editor’s note: Frankly, I didn’t expect the series to have such a good critical reception. While I liked the way The Suicide Squad handled the character, I never felt like he really needed an additional story, but it’s certainly great news for DC Comics fans.

Via: ComicBook