John Cena will return to play the role of Peacemakers And James Gunn, the director of DC Films, will also be involved in the project. Gunn confirmed the news during a recent episode of the “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum” podcast.

Gunn confirmed the show would be returning, adding that he would stick to it once he wraps up work on Superman Legacywhich he’s directing as the first film in the DC Universe.

Peacemaker will be back right after Superman. It’s my next project. I won’t take breaks, I will go straight from Superman to Peacemaker.”

In April, Gunn said the show’s second season would return after Superman, but didn’t provide any more details prior to this interview. Gunn added that the show based on the character of Amanda Waller starring Viola Davis will be released before Peacemakers and that many of the characters will appear on both shows.

Peacemakers is centered on the character of Christopher Smith, known as the Peacemaker, played by John Cena, who has already played his role in Suicide Squad. Smith is a patriotic vigilante who believes in achieving peace at any cost, even by resorting to insane levels of violence.