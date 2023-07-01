Peacekeeping | The UN withdraws all its troops from Mali at the request of the military junta, Wagner taking over

Russia and Wagner are believed to increase their presence in Mali with the decision.

of the UN The Security Council decided on Friday to end the peacekeeping operation Minusman in Mali, reports news agency AFP.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mali Abdoulaye Diop demanded the mission’s departure from the country a few weeks ago, because in his opinion the mission has failed to meet Mali’s security challenges.

Before Diop’s exit, it was believed that the operation would continue.

The Security Council’s decision was unanimous, as peacekeeping operations always require the approval of the target country’s administration.

In the Minusma operation there are a total of 13,000 soldiers. Troops and equipment will withdraw from the country by the end of the year.

A total of 174 peacekeepers have died in the operation, which started in 2013, and it has cost the UN an estimated 1.2 billion US dollars a year.

Secretary General of the UN António Guterres said he was aware of the Mali operation’s weaknesses, but called it irreplaceable and feared more violence as the withdrawal.

According to Guterres, several countries see extremist groups in the region as a threat to their existence.

Mali and UN relations have deteriorated significantly since a military junta seized power in Mali in 2020.

The military junta has renounced cooperation with the country’s former colonial power, France, and has instead begun to cooperate with Russia and the Wagner mercenary army.

Already in 2020, the organizers of the coup was suspected received support and training from Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Foreign Minister Diop shortly after the Security Council’s decision and promised Russia’s full support for Mali.

Expert at the International Crisis Group think tank of Richard Gowan according to the UN fears that Wagner’s forces will take over the UN infrastructure after the withdrawal.

“We do not believe that cooperation with Wagner will produce long-term stability or security for the people of Mali,” Britain’s UN ambassador Barbara Woodward comment on the decision.