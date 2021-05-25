Peacekeeping Finnish peacekeepers are returning from Afghanistan

The first will return today.

Defense Forces said on Tuesday it was repatriating peacekeepers in Afghanistan. The first will return to Finland today and the rest in week 23.

Finland has been part of the NATO-led Resolute Support operation, which has been decided to be terminated.

Finland has participated in the operation in Afghanistan since 2002. Finland’s casualties in Afghanistan have been two dead and 15 injured.

The purpose of the NATO operation has been to support the government in rebuilding the country and strengthening democratic structures.

President of the United States Joe Biden announced in April that the remaining American soldiers would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by 9/11 next year. It marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the United States, which began the war in Afghanistan.