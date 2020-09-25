Russia offered the United States to establish cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, as well as exchange guarantees of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, including electoral processes. Specific initiatives are contained in a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, published on Friday, on a comprehensive program of measures to restore Russian-American cooperation in the field of international information security. Experts interviewed by Izvestia consider the Russian proposals extremely important, but, in their opinion, there will be no positive response from overseas, primarily due to the political situation in America ahead of the presidential elections. However, now it will be more difficult for the United States to accuse the Russian Federation of interference.

The world needs peace

On Friday, the Kremlin issued a presidential statement calling for greater Russian-American cooperation on cybersecurity. At the same time, it is obvious that any attempt to normalize the dialogue between Moscow and Washington is a step towards strengthening the international security architecture as a whole.

The risk of a large-scale confrontation in the digital sphere remains one of the main strategic challenges of our time, according to the Russian leader’s address. According to him, a special responsibility for preventing it lies with the key players in the field of international information security (IIB). In this regard, the Russian side again turned to the United States with a proposal to approve a comprehensive program of practical measures to reset relations in the use of information and communication technologies (ICT).

Vladimir Putin proposed to restore a full-scale bilateral regular interagency dialogue on key issues of ensuring IIB at a high level. In addition, he called for the maintenance of continuous and effective operation of communication channels between the competent departments of the two countries – through the centers for the reduction of nuclear danger, rapid response teams to computer incidents and high-level officials in charge of IIB issues.

It is necessary to jointly develop and conclude a bilateral intergovernmental agreement on the prevention of incidents in the information space – by analogy with the current Soviet-American Agreement on the prevention of incidents on the high seas and airspace above it from 1972 , the Kremlin believes. The head of the Russian Federation also called for a mutually acceptable exchange of guarantees of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, including electoral processes, including using ICT and high-tech methods.

“We call on the United States to launch the Russian-American professional expert dialogue on IIB issues, without making it hostage to our political differences,” the president said in a statement. – These measures are aimed at increasing the level of trust between our states, ensuring the security and prosperity of our peoples.

These measures will also become a significant contribution to building a global world in the information space, the Russian leader is confident.

“Addressing all countries, including the United States, I propose to come to the conclusion of a global agreement on the adoption of a political commitment by states not to be the first to strike against each other using ICT,” the president concluded.

Russia has repeatedly offered the Americans cooperation in various directions, which could contribute to the peaceful development of bilateral relations, as well as contribute to the normalization of the situation in the international arena, Alexei Chepa, deputy chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, told Izvestia. Unfortunately, the US policy is still dominated by an emphasis on solving its internal problems. Nevertheless, even if the initiative is not received positively in US political circles, it will become much more difficult for Washington to accuse the Russian Federation of interference, since it is we who extend our hand and call for cooperation, the deputy is sure.

Difference of approaches

Despite the fact that experts consider the Russian initiative to be important, they see no great chances for a positive response from the United States.

– Either side, Donald Trump or Joe Biden, if it reacts positively to the proposal, will be immediately accused of playing into Moscow’s hands. After all, the American press is categorically against improving relations. Trump, intuitively, probably wants cooperation, but any positive signal will be immediately directed against him. If he answers, it will be only after the elections. As for Biden, there is only negative from him, – Edward Lozansky, President of the American University in Moscow, told Izvestia.

As explained by the professor of the Faculty of Law at the Higher School of Economics, Americanist Alexander Domrin, while the States, recognizing their national interests, do not recognize the national interests of other countries, they are unlikely to agree to Russia’s proposal. Especially on the eve of the November 3 presidential elections, he noted.

But there are other reasons, noted Pavel Sharikov, a leading researcher at the Institute of the USA and Canada of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The Russian initiative is connected with state control and implies only the responsibility of states. While the Americans have long been saying that states cannot be the only parties involved in Internet governance. In the US, they adhere to the so-called multi-state holder approach, when the private sector, non-governmental organizations and civil society are involved in the process. The Russian authorities are looking at this with skepticism. Thus, a situation has arisen when China, India, countries of Africa and Latin America are consolidating around our approach. And around the American – NATO partners, the so-called European democracies, explains Pavel Sharikov.

Nevertheless, the United States may in the future agree to sign some kind of declaration of non-aggression against each other through cyber technology.

“However, this can only be in the form of a declaration without discussing any specific details. As soon as the discussion of details begins, we will have to tell each other a lot of information that no one wants to share, ” Pavel Sharikov summed up.

Izvestia sent a request to the US Embassy in Moscow with a request to comment on the Russian initiative.