A security guard stands in front of a mural painted on the front façade of the Our Lady of Deliverance Church in Baghdad, welcoming Pope Francis, who began a three-day visit to Iraq last Friday. Despite the risks of Corona and the unstable security situation in Iraq, the Pope insisted on making this visit in support of the Iraqi Christian community and for peace and civil coexistence in Iraq, which has been exhausted by many years of war and civil strife. Religious minorities were among their most affected victims. (Image via The New York Times)