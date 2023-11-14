Peace work | Sitra supports the work of the peace mediation organization founded by Martti Ahtisaari with 10 million euros

The chairman of Sitra’s supervisory board Mika Lintilä (center) questioned the donation as recently as last week.

Citra At its meeting on Tuesday, the supervisory board decided to donate ten million euros to be invested in the capital of the peace mediation organization CMI’s Peace Fund.

In its press release, the Administrative Council said that this is how it wants to ensure the president Martti Ahtisaaren the continuation of life’s work. Ahtisaari died on October 16.

Parliamentary groups presented a EUR 10 million transfer to CMI last week. The government’s economic policy ministerial committee also supported the arrangement.

Instead, the chairman of Sitra’s supervisory board, a member of parliament Mika Lintilä (Central) announced at that time In an interview with MTVthat the financing of the Peace Fund is not part of Sitra’s duties.

“Sitra was not intended to be made into an intermediate office. I question the principle that money is sought from Sitra in any situation. There is no separate money in Sitra, but the budget comes from the profit on its balance sheet,” Lintilä commented to MTV.

Lintilä the view has changed based on the Sitra Supervisory Board’s announcement.

“Changes in international politics can be seen even in Finland. In this exceptional and very serious situation, Sitra can also contribute to stability with a donation in honor of President Ahtisaari’s life’s work,” says Lintilä in the press release published on Tuesday.

The chairman of the board of Nokia is behind the decision of the parliamentary groups Sari Baldauf the address delivered to the parliament on Tuesday by the 30-member delegation, in which a donation to the Peace Fund is hoped for from the parliament.

Zither today calls itself Future House, but it is also called the Finnish Independence Celebration Fund.

Sitra operates on the income of its investment assets accumulated over the years. Assets at the end of 2022 were EUR 941 million.

The Parliament founded Sitra on December 5, 1967 as a gift for 50 years of independent Finland. At that time, Sitra was given the task of “tomorrow’s successful Finland”.

CMI – The Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation is an independent Finnish organization that prevents and resolves conflicts through dialogue and peace mediation.

Ahtisaari founded CMI in 2000. It is one of the world’s leading peace mediators.

CMI’s biggest financiers are the Finnish state, the European Union and the Swedish state. CMI’s Peace Fund was established in 2022 to support CMI’s work. The fund aims for a capital of 30 million euros.