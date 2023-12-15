Vladimir Putin dashed any hope of peace with Ukraine in his first press conference since the beginning of the war, held on December 14 in Moscowin which he also assured that the Russian army has regained the initiative along the 2,000 kilometers of front.

Peace will come when Russia achieves its goals

“Peace will come when Russia achieves its goals“Putin said as soon as he started the appearance held a short distance from Red Square.

The president, 71 years old, had not responded to the local and foreign press since December 2021in eve of the start of the special military operation.

At the press conference he stated that yes Ukraine does not cease fire and accepts the terms of the eastern European country, there will be no peace. The Russian leader responded that the objectives declared by Moscow three days before the start of the war “have not changed” and that demands are still being made. “the denazification of Ukraine, its demilitarization and its neutral status“, said.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

With respect to demilitarizationit was reported that kyiv does not want to sit at the negotiating table with Moscow, apparently, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, refuses to dialogue with Russia while Putin continues to lead the Kremlin.

“EITHER we agree to demilitarization, we agreed certain parameters and, by the way, during the negotiations in Istanbul we agreed on them, but then they threw these agreements overboard, but we had already agreed on them. EITHER there are other possibilitieseither to reach an agreement or to resolve it through the use of force. That is what we now aim for,” Putin said at the annual press conference.

And he added that, today, “Ukraine no longer produces almost anything (of weapons). They bring everything from outside, free. But these gifts can run out any day. And apparently they are running out“.

Russia at the forefront of the war?

Ukrainian soldiers train in the United Kingdom. Photo: Alastair Grant/AFP

In response to a war correspondent present in the studio, Putin stressed that his troops would have regained the initiative in almost all sectors and I estimate that, since the beginning of the enemy counteroffensive last June, 747 tanks and almost 2,300 armored vehicles were destroyed Ukrainians.

“Even being modest, practically on the entire front line our forces are improving their positions. “Almost all of them are in the middle of active military actions,” he noted.

Regarding a possible new mobilizationhighlighted that almost half a million men have signed professional contracts in recent months with the Armed forces.

“As of yesterday afternoon, they informed me, they had already recruited 486 thousand people. About fifteen hundred join the army every day throughout the country,” he stated.

Likewise, he revealed that currently the Russian contingent in Ukraine is made up of 617,000 men, among whom are career military personnel, mobilized personnel and volunteers.

Russians and Ukrainians are essentially one people. And what is happening now is a huge tragedy, similar to a civil war between brothers

The Kremlin compared the current Russian invasion of Ukraine with a “civil war” and emphasized the differences between what is happening in the war between Israel and Hamas, calling it a “catastrophe”.

The Russian leader denied that the level of destruction in Gaza have some similarity with what happens in Ukraine.

“Russians and Ukrainians are essentially one people. And what is happening now is a huge tragedysimilar to a civil war between brothers, when the brothers found themselves in opposing sides“, said.

Putin also mentioned that there is a possibility of opening a Russian hospital to help the victims in GazaHowever, he said it is currently considered unsafe to continue with the initiative.

Dialogues between the West and Russia.

Answering some questions from some Western media, it was recognized that the conditions have not been met to resume dialogue with the West.

“When they start respect other peopleto other countries, when they seek compromises instead of trying to solve their problems through sanctions or war actionsthen the fundamental foundations will be laid for the reestablishment of relations,” he said.

*Note made with information from EFE.

Laura Nathalia Quintero Ariza

Latest News Editorial.

El Tiempo School of Multimedia Journalism.

