WSJ: the agreement between Russia and Ukraine provided for membership in the EU, but not in NATO

The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) revealed the contents of the draft peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine, dated April 15, 2022, following negotiations between delegations of the countries after the start of the Russian special military operation (SVO). The newspaper presented the contents of the 17-page document.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the publication of the text of the document, said that Moscow would not want to publish the draft agreements with Kiev dated March 2022.

There was an agreed text, but we would not like to publish it Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

The Kremlin official noted that the text of the agreement as of 2024 is irrelevant. According to him, the agreed text spelled out different conditions than those that the Russian side is ready to accept today, including with regard to the different status of those territories that have already become regions of Russia.

The first three rounds of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations took place in Belarus. On February 28, the delegations met in Gomel, and on March 3 and 7, 2022 in Brest. Two weeks after the start of the SVO, on March 10, 2022, within the framework of the diplomatic forum in Antalya, a meeting was held between the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Russia Dmitry Kuleba and Sergei Lavrov. During the negotiations, the parties agreed to continue efforts to find a humanitarian solution on the ground. See also Meloni toughens the penalties for human traffickers after criticism of the management of the Calabria shipwreck On March 29, negotiations at the delegation level started in Istanbul. The Russian delegation was headed by Vladimir Medinsky, and the Ukrainian delegation was headed by the leader of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia. Following the negotiations, Medinsky said that Russia had received written proposals from Ukraine confirming its desire for a neutral and nuclear-free status. He noted that if Kyiv fulfills all the obligations that were set out in its proposals during negotiations with Moscow, the threat of creating a NATO bridgehead in Ukraine will be eliminated. During April, the parties continued to discuss the draft settlement agreement in a remote format at the level of delegates and working groups, but by May the parties admitted that the negotiations had been interrupted and were no longer resumed. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that at the negotiations held in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine managed to make a serious breakthrough, but this was followed by a provocation in Bucha, to which the Russian military had nothing to do, and the negotiations stopped.

The draft agreement allowed Ukraine to join the EU and prohibited NATO membership

According to the contents of the document published by WSJ, Kyiv may seek membership in the European Union (EU), but its entry into NATO is excluded.

It is noted that negotiators on both sides sought to end the fighting by agreeing to turn Ukraine into “a permanently neutral state that does not participate in military blocs.” In addition, no foreign weapons will be allowed onto Ukrainian territory, “including missile weapons of any type, armed forces and formations.”

Russia wanted to limit the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The document also contained points that the Ukrainian army should be reduced to a certain size. According to Moscow's conditions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were to be limited to 85 thousand military personnel, 342 tanks and 519 artillery pieces.

Photo: Reuters

At the same time, Ukrainian negotiators set the condition for 250 thousand military personnel, 800 tanks and 1,900 artillery pieces. In addition, the Russian side wanted to limit the range of Ukrainian missiles to 40 kilometers.

In the agreement, Crimea was assigned to Russia and was not considered neutral.

The draft peace agreement also assumed that the Crimean peninsula would remain Russian and would not be considered neutral territory.

However, the agreement did not contain clauses on the territory of the regions, which later, in September 2022, as a result of referendums, will become part of Russia. This issue was supposed to be discussed by heads of state Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky during negotiations, but they did not take place.

Photo: Vitaly Timkiv / RIA Novosti

The document, among other provisions, mentions the status of the Russian language. According to the publication, Russia insisted that the Russian language operate in the public sphere and courts on an equal basis with Ukrainian.

It is clarified that the Ukrainian side did not agree to include this provision in the final draft of the peace treaty.

Foreign states were supposed to become guarantors of Ukraine's security

Russia, the USA, Great Britain and China were to become guarantors of Ukraine's security. Foreign powers were entrusted with the responsibility to protect Ukraine, obliging to maintain a neutral status and not join any military-political blocs, the publication reports.

Photo: Olivier Hoslet / Pool / Reuters

It is noted that the Kremlin took the initiative to also include Belarus in the agreement as one of the guarantor countries, and Ukrainian delegates proposed adding Turkey.

The parties pledged to defend Ukraine in the event of an attack, but Kyiv did not agree with this point, since “a unified response is unlikely if Russia itself became the aggressor.” Moscow, in turn, refused, along with other parties to the treaty, to close Ukraine’s airspace and provide it with weapons in the event of military aggression.

Former British Prime Minister accused of disrupting agreements

Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin said that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thwarted all achievements to establish a negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine in the spring of 2022.

He claimed that Johnson arrived at the talks “with the blessing of Washington,” and the document, which had already been initialed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arakhamia, “was thrown into the trash.”

Arakhamia himself also said that it was Johnson who thwarted the peace agreements. According to him, at the negotiations in Istanbul, the Russian and Ukrainian sides were close to signing a peace agreement, but the British politician dissuaded the Ukrainians, allegedly adding: “let's just fight.”