The arrogance and intransigence of the Houthis are embodied in the escalation of terrorism through the continuous targeting of civilian sites in Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and bombed drones, the mobilization of militias of their elements on the Ma’rib front, and the threat of millions of displaced Yemenis in this governorate, which constitutes a haven for them after fleeing the killing, displacement and demolition of homes carried out by him Putschists frequently.

Despite the international, American and international demands of the Houthis to stop their terrorist acts and escalate their escalation in Marib, and to respond to calls in the region and the world in support of finding a political settlement to the Yemeni crisis, and stopping the violence and bloodshed, the latest of which is the Saudi peace initiative in Yemen, yet the militias have not shown any response. Because its agenda is simply not patriotic, even if the price is the blood of their people, and the country is the biggest loser.

The will of the Yemeni people in support of legitimacy tends to achieve security and peace, not only to stop the political crisis, but also to the most severe humanitarian crisis on the lives of Yemenis at the present time, in terms of the lack of medicine, food, health, education and clean water, and the difficulty of access for relief organizations to those affected due to the terrorist militia’s robbery. On the aid and confiscation of aid more than once, in addition to the exploitation of children and their recruitment into battles.

The continuation of the current reality on Yemeni soil requires the intensification of international action, specifically by the major powers, to stop the criminal acts of the Houthis and dissuade them from their attempts to threaten global navigation and energy corridors, attack neighboring countries and harm international peace and security.

“the Union”