Nebenzya asked the UN to find out why Kyiv remembered about negotiations

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that he had asked members of the UN Security Council to find out why Kyiv wanted to hold peace talks to resolve the conflict.

Colleagues, before petitioners come to us with a call to assess a possible change in the rhetoric of the expired leader of the Kyiv regime, who is suffering a fiasco on the front, we would strongly ask you to find out the details of his insight Vasily NebenzyaPermanent Representative of Russia to the UN

According to Nebenzya, it may be that the attitudes of the Ukrainian authorities have not really changed. At the same time, he emphasized that Moscow has never rejected a peaceful settlement of the conflict, which cannot be said about Ukraine, which, as the diplomat pointed out, has already rejected such a method against the background of “incitement” by Western sponsors.

He noted that if Kyiv is really ready for negotiations on a peace plan, then the country’s authorities need to rely on the initiative recently voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Nebenzya also called on the Ukrainian authorities to think faster, since no one will offer them a better option.

Photo: David Dee Delgado / Reuters

Ukraine is actively talking about negotiations with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was the first to speak about possible negotiations with Russia last week. According to him, despite the ban on negotiations in Ukraine, the Russian side should attend the second “peace summit.”

A few days after his statement, Zelensky pointed out the need to end the conflict as soon as possible. “We all understand that we must end the war as soon as possible,” he said. Following the president, the head of the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, spoke about Ukraine’s readiness for negotiations with the Russian Federation. “Of course, the negotiations must be rational and have practical significance, aimed at achieving a fair and lasting peace,” the diplomat said.

Related materials:

In Russia, these calls are perceived ambiguously, as they do not understand what the Ukrainian side wants. According to the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, there are no specifics in the words of the Kyiv authorities.

Putin named fundamental positions on negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv

In June, the Russian president made a proposal to the Ukrainian side. According to him, if Kyiv agrees to Moscow’s conditions, the conflict will be completely stopped. There is no talk of freezing in this case.

Photo: Jeff Overs/BBC/Reuters

Thus, Putin named the neutral and non-nuclear status of Ukraine as a fundamental position for peace talks. In addition, the republic must abandon the idea of ​​joining NATO and withdraw its troops from Donbass and Novorossiya. It is also necessary to fix in international treaties the status of Crimea and Sevastopol, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions as regions of the Russian Federation. Such steps, Putin added, should entail the lifting of Western sanctions.

The Russian leader stressed that Moscow is ready to begin the negotiation process if Kyiv agrees to the conditions set. If Ukraine and its Western allies reject this peace proposal, the conditions will be different.