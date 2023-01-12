Ex-Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Babis proposed to hold a “peace summit” on Ukraine in Prague

A “peace summit” to resolve the Ukrainian conflict could be held in Prague, said former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who is one of the favorites for the upcoming presidential elections in the republic. Writes about it TASS with reference to the air of the TV channel NOVA.

During the debate, he clarified that over the years of being in big politics, he “has developed contacts” that can be used to reach an agreement on holding peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Babis, he is ready to talk with the leaders of France, Germany, Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey. “I would follow the Ukrainian president, with whom I negotiated three times as prime minister. We could organize a “peace summit” in Prague Castle,” he suggested.

On Thursday, January 12, it became known that the “peace summit” proposed by Ukraine is planned to be held at the UN headquarters on February 24.