The Peace Summit for Gaza and the “Palestinian issue” organized by Egypt in the so-called New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo, ended this Saturday (20) without a final joint declaration from the 34 countries and international organizations that participated in the meeting.

Egypt, the country that called the meeting, issued a note in which it appreciates the effort to seek consensus, above political or religious positions, to address this crisis and the situation in Israel and Palestine, and the common position of “seeing the importance of reassessing the international strategy to address the conflict”.

Sources from the Spanish delegation positively assessed the meeting, despite the absence of a final declaration, as a very important step towards mobilizing the international community to reactivate the struggle for the coexistence of two States, Israel and Palestine, defended for years by both Spain and the Union European.

In this sense, the same sources pointed out that Spain will play an important role in this reactivation, both through its help in defining the EU’s position on this issue and through its privileged position in the necessary Euro-Arab dialogue.

From the outset, the meeting, which took place in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, situated some 50 kilometers east of Cairo, was immediately evident in its support for the idea of ​​reviving the “two-state” solution and coexistence in the conflict.

Everyone who spoke at the beginning of the meeting defended the same ideas: the coexistence of two states is the only viable solution to the conflict, civilian lives must be protected everywhere and humanitarian aid must be authorized in the Gaza Strip.

However, the difference in sensitivity between the Arab world and the West regarding the assessment of the situation of the Palestinians and the responsibilities for their situation was also notable.

Arab sources informed EFE that the final declaration did not materialize, despite agreement on many issues, due to Europe’s refusal to hold Israel responsible for the deaths of civilians and to demand a ceasefire.

In the closing statement, Egypt and its president Abdel Fatah al Sisi stated that the initiative sought to “establish a global consensus” to reject “violence, terrorism” and call for an end to the ongoing war that has caused the deaths of “thousands of innocent civilians in both Palestine and Israel.”

It also called for respect for the rules of international and humanitarian law “which underline the vital importance of protecting civilians and not exposing them to danger or threats.”

