Querétaro, Qro.- Peace returned to the stadium corregidora, roosters and Atlas dedicated themselves to playing and forgetting the violent acts on March 5 of last year, with a great game that ended in a cardiac draw of 3-3.

the goals of roosters were by Rodrigo López, Ángel Sepulveda and Jonatan Torres, for Atlas Furch, Quiñones and Trejo scored.

Gallos and Atlas met again at the Corregidora stadium, after the irrational pitched battle that took place on March 5, 2022, but this time it was different, an empty stadium for the punishment of the MX League.

the stadium shone for his tranquility and it merely gave way to soccer on the field, both teams came out to play, they came out to win, they came out to give show what is it really about soccer.

Since the morning The municipal authorities announced the implementation of a oppressive security with 400 official items to protect the match between the Querétaro soccer teams against Altlas, same as took place behind closed doors.

Despite this, the municipal authorities mounted the security operation to prevent incidents from occurring. because of the football matchsince last year’s violent history forced preventive measures to be taken.

According to what was reported by the city media, the match ended quietly that could have occurred, because even in the field there was no news since the roosters and the foxes ended up tied 3 for 3 in an exciting game.

We recommend you read:

In the end, the important thing is that football was played and although the stands were empty, the game and the stadium shone for peace and fair play.