Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Diplomats and political analysts considered that the holding of the United Nations General Assembly comes under difficult circumstances and challenges that the world is experiencing, such as conflict, humanitarian crises, and climate change, which are files that will be of interest to the General Assembly and participating countries.

Csaba Koroshi, President of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, identified four basic priorities: peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability. He said: The intersecting challenges of climate, conflict and poverty make peace more difficult, stressing that “the Assembly bears a special responsibility to ensure that our efforts are based on a strong multilateral system.” Former Egyptian Foreign Minister Mohamed Al-Orabi described the current international situation as very complex, requiring redoubled efforts during the coming period.

Al-Orabi told Al-Ittihad: The repercussions of the climate, the Ukraine crisis, and other issues will be essential in the General Assembly meetings at all levels.

For his part, expert in strategic affairs, Dr. Amer Sabayla, pointed out that the current session of the United Nations General Assembly comes against the backdrop of multiple crises on all continents, starting with the Middle East, Africa, and the Ukrainian crisis, and the most important thing in this session is the sustainable development agenda that António Guterres wants to achieve. To finance it, which is what the organization seeks, given that the challenges facing the post-Corona world, climate and epidemics require support for the development process.

Sabayla explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that there are major geopolitical divisions that are reflected in this session of the General Assembly, and that there is a kind of difference in interests at this critical stage and the circumstances that the whole world is going through.

The former Egyptian diplomat and Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi, described the current conditions in which the United Nations General Assembly is being held as the worst in years, adding that there are intertwined global problems that require intensive efforts to solve.

Bayoumi told Al-Ittihad: The world is facing the Ukrainian crisis that has been going on for more than a year and no one expects when it will end, in addition to terrorism, conflicts and interventions in countries, military coups taking place in some African countries, the global economic situation, and the repercussions of climate change.

The head of the Asia Studies Center, Ahmed Mustafa, considered that this session of the United Nations General Assembly comes at a turning point because it no longer represents all peoples, as was its primary goal, and that this prompted the creation of parallel systems, especially in the south and east, which are currently strongly forming a global system. New ones, such as the “Belt and Road”, the “BRICS” group, and the “Shanghai Organization”.

Dr. Nabil Mikhail, professor of political science at George Washington University, believes that the leaders of many countries are waiting for the annual occasion of the General Assembly to present their country’s visions for the future of international relations and global crises, especially climate change, epidemics, and the global economy.

Mikhail pointed out, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that the world is waiting for the Russian vision that will be presented and express Moscow’s desire to reach peace with Ukraine.