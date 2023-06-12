The National Liberation Army (ELN), the last armed guerrilla in Colombia, has once again sat down at a talks table in search of a peace agreement, for the first time with a left-wing government, that of Gustavo Petro. The negotiating teams of both parties installed on Monday, November 21, 2022 on the Ávila hill, on the outskirts of Caracas, Venezuela, the resumption of the “political dialogue” that they had begun in March 2016, in the period of Juan Manuel Santos ( 2010-2018), and had been suspended in January 2019, during the Administration of Iván Duque (2018-2022), after a car bomb attack against a cadet school in Bogotá that left 23 dead.

The delegations announced a six-month ceasefire, starting on August 3, 2023, at the close of the third cycle of negotiations in Cuba, on June 9, in addition to an agreement on the participation of civil society in the process. They are the most significant advances so far. The first cycle was completed in Caracas, the second in Mexico City and the third in Havana. The table returns to Venezuela for the fourth cycle, which begins on August 14.

When did the peace process start?

The government of Juan Manuel Santos agreed to a negotiation agenda with the ELN, which was also disclosed in Caracas, in March 2016. Postponed by a tug of war over the kidnapping issue, the public phase of the talks only began beginning of 2017 in an old tobacco farm on the outskirts of Quito, Ecuador. At that time, it started with the premise that the work sessions could also take place in Brazil, Venezuela, Chile or Cuba – in addition to having Norway as a guarantor country. At the end of Santos’ term, the table moved to Havana, Cuba – which had already hosted the negotiations that led to the peace agreement with the FARC.

Iván Duque – a critic of the agreement with the FARC – inherited the negotiation with the ELN, but terminated it when he had been in power for a semester after the attack against a cadet school in Bogotá that caused 23 deaths, in January 2019. The break brought diplomatic repercussions for Havana. Duque ignored the protocols signed by the parties –including the guarantor countries–, which he left the ELN delegation that was in Cuba in limbo. The island refused to extradite them, protected by the protocols. When the Government of Donald Trump in the United States designated Cuba as a “State sponsor of terrorism” in January 2021, he justified his decision based on Duque’s claims.

The Petro government proposed to resume the talks, from the point at which they were suspended, as soon as it came to power, on August 7, 2022. “We start from what already exists, from what has already been agreed, we are not inventing anything,” said the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda. “In May 2025, the decades-long war between the ELN and the State will definitively cease,” President Gustavo Petro has predicted.

What is the negotiating agenda?

At the end of the second cycle of negotiations, the parties announced the New Schedule of Peace Talks, which includes the following points:

The participation of society in the construction of peace democracy for peace transformations for peace victims End of the armed conflict General plan for the execution of the agreements between the National Government and the ELN

What are the terms of the ceasefire?

At the end of the third cycle of negotiations, the parties announced an unprecedented six-month ceasefire – “bilateral, national and temporary” – pending a definitive truce that would alleviate the communities hardest hit by the armed conflict. The agreed cessation will be in full force, 180 days, from August 3. Monitoring and verification mechanisms include the participation of the UN and the Catholic Church.

Which are the guarantor countries?

The negotiation began with Cuba, Norway and Venezuela as guarantor countries. As part of its first agreements, the dialogue table invited Brazil, Chile and Mexico to join the status of guarantor countries, while Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and Spain will accompany the process. The parties also contemplate that the United States may eventually have a special envoy to the table, and Vice President Francia Márquez invited South Africa to join the guarantor countries in her visit to the African country.

What are the venues for negotiations with the ELN?

The reinstatement of the dialogues became official on Monday, November 21, at a hotel on top of Cerro Ávila, in the vicinity of Caracas. But Venezuela, one of the guarantor countries, is just the starting point, not a permanent headquarters. The second cycle of talks was held in Mexico, another of the guarantor countries, and the third in Cuba, between May 2 and June 9. The fourth cycle is scheduled in Venezuela, from August 14 to September 4. In the process with the Government of Santos, a rotating seat between several Latin American countries was already contemplated, and that scenario is once again open now that the region is experiencing a wave of progressive governments.

Who are the negotiators?

The head of the government delegation is Otty Patiño, a former M-19 guerrilla, the same group that President Petro was a member of in his youth. He is accompanied by other figures close to the president, such as senators Iván Cepeda and María José Pizarro, but also representatives of right-wing sectors, such as the cattle leader José Félix Lafaurie, or of the military, such as retired colonel Álvaro Matallana and Admiral Orlando Romero. . The ELN delegation is headed by old acquaintances such as Pablo Beltrán, Aureliano Carbonell and Nicolás Rodríguez Bautista (Gabino).

When was the ELN born?

The National Liberation Army was born in 1964 inspired by the Cuban revolution and marked by a deep religious influence. Several of its founders – trade unionists, students and peasants – were trained on the Caribbean island. Very soon they were joined by the Colombian priest Camilo Torres (1929-1966), who died in one of the first combats. The priest Torres, along with three other Spanish priests who were exponents of Liberation Theology who later followed in his footsteps, sealed the confluence between Christianity and Marxism that has characterized the Guevarist group. Among them, Manuel Pérez (Alfamén, Zaragoza, 1943), who came to command the ELN until his death from natural causes in 1998.

What is the ELN doing today?

The ELN has some 2,350 combatants and a presence in regions such as the departments of Norte de Santander and Arauca, on the border with Venezuela, in the northeast of Colombia, as well as in Nariño and Chocó, in the west, near the Pacific fringe. In recent years it has strengthened militarily, it has expanded and its presence on the Venezuelan side of the border is documented. Organizations such as Human Rights Watch have denounced that the Venezuelan security forces have been their accomplices, to the point of carrying out “joint operations” with the ELN. That is why the role of Venezuela emerges as a key factor in any negotiation.

What was the first peace agreement in Colombia?

Different Colombian governments have negotiated with various armed actors in search of reaching peace agreements. The first major peace agreement between a guerrilla group and the Colombian State was signed on March 9, 1990 in Caloto, Cauca, with the M-19. The M-19 Democratic Alliance, the political movement that emerged from the guerrillas that had just laid down their arms, played a leading role in the Constituent Assembly that drafted the 1991 political charter.

The other major peace agreement with a guerrilla was signed with the FARC on November 24, 2016. The disarmament of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, today converted into a political party with representation in Congress, left the ELN as the last armed guerrillas in the country.

