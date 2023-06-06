Home page politics

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands after a meeting in March 2023 (stock image). © IMAGO/Xie Huanchi/ Xinhua

Numerous countries have already offered to mediate in the Ukraine war. Moscow welcomed “the efforts of all countries to find a solution”, but according to experts, the willingness to negotiate is feigned.

Moscow – The world wants peace. The Russian President Wladimir Putin started the war of aggression against Ukraine in February last year and could end it again. But that possibility appears to be a long way off. Meanwhile, different countries are trying to Ukraine war to mediate. Moscow welcomes the efforts of all countries to find a solution, said Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, according to the state Russian news agency Tass on Monday (May 5). Ukraine itself is open to the African proposal.

Ukraine makes these demands for peace

In his peace plan presented last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed out that the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian state territory was the minimum requirement for Kiev. This also includes the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014. The President said that Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be restored.

Peace plans and offers of mediation from Indonesia, China, Brazil, France and the Vatican

So far, peace plans and offers of mediation have come from Indonesia, China, Brazil, France, the Vatican and several African countries. According to the Tass news agency, the Indonesian proposal is similar to the Chinese one, as Indonesia is also demanding an immediate ceasefire. In addition, the country provides for a demilitarized security zone, which would be monitored by a UN peacekeeping force. The Indonesian proposal is similar in principle to the settlement on the Korean peninsula, the Russian news agency noted, referring to the Korean War between 1950 and 1953. To date, no official peace treaty has been signed between North and South Korea. Ukraine rejected the Indonesian proposal.

China’s twelve-point plan calls for territorial integrity, an immediate ceasefire, prisoner exchanges and preventing nuclear proliferation. In addition, the Chinese proposal emphasizes de-escalation and peace talks, but remained vague overall. Beijing had also never publicly condemned the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy was ready to talk to Chinese leader Xi Jinping about the proposal. Other initiatives came from Brazil, France and the Vatican, which offered mediation proposals. Pope Francis had declared his willingness to visit Kiev and Moscow. Brazil proposed a UN summit with Russia and Ukraine, and Paris, like Beijing, had called for early peace talks for Ukraine. The Kremlin immediately rejected the idea of ​​Chinese mediation in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine and Russia Seem Open to African ‘Peace Initiative’

A proposal also came from Africa that would see six African heads of state and government from Zambia, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda, the Comoros and Egypt visit Ukraine and Russia for talks. In principle, Kiev was open to the African peace initiative. “Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to receive the distinguished guests in Ukraine, to hear their proposals and to report on the Ukrainian peace formula,” a presidential spokesman told the online portal Ukrainska Pravda Middle of May. The delegation, led by South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, plans to travel to Russia and Ukraine for talks in a few days, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to the South African Presidency, they hope to work out a “roadmap to peace” in talks with Moscow and Kiev. Russia is ready “to listen very carefully to all proposals that would allow the situation in Ukraine to be regulated,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Interfax news agency in May about the proposal. observer throw calculations at the South African peace delegation before.

This must include a “peace plan” from Russia’s point of view

Russia states that it wants a “neutral, non-aligned status for Ukraine”. In addition, the state news agency Tass repeated the unfounded demand for the “denazification” of Ukraine and called for the demilitarization of Ukraine. “Moscow also emphasized that there could be no peace plan if it did not provide for the accession of the four new regions to Russia,” the news agency continued, referring to the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhia, Cherson, Donetsk and Luhansk, which were illegally annexed after sham referendums. According to Tass, Putin pointed out that China’s plan could be seen as the basis for the peace deal if the West and Kiev were willing to do so.

At the end of May, the head of the Kremlin emphasized that he was “open to dialogue”. According to the war experts at the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russia is once again putting pressure on the West to urge Ukraine to enter into negotiations. Russia is only pretending to be willing to negotiate in order to demotivate the West in its support for Ukraine, it said. At the same time, Russia accuses Ukraine and the West of blocking negotiations. However, Ukraine and Germany have spoken out against freezing the conflict. (bme with dpa)