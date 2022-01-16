It was special, the way Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu (21) withdrew from the Australian Open in December. Instead of citing a physical ailment, as often happens with a tennis tournament cancellation, the 2019 US Open champion made up for it. Twitter a statement about her mental health.

“I was not myself during training and matches. It felt like I was carrying the world on my shoulders. I couldn’t tear myself away from everything that happened outside the tennis court. I felt everyone’s sadness and unrest and that took its toll,” was the message from the Canadian player who experienced a lot of personal suffering from the corona pandemic. Her grandmother was in intensive care for several weeks after she became infected. Andreescu indicated that he needed more time to be mentally and physically fit enough to return to the tennis tour.

Her statement is inseparable from the way in which Mardy Fish and Naomi Osaka turned against the taboo on mental health last year, with documentaries on Netflix and interviews in which they spoke about the importance of mental health. The American Mardy Fish (40) is the former number 7 in the world. He is now captain of the US Davis Cup team.

Also read:For Australians, Djokovic had become the epitome of the idea that rules don’t apply to the rich and powerful



In the documentary Untold: Breaking Point Fish opens a book about the depression he struggled with, which ended his tennis career. The images from ten years ago are painful. When Fish, the 2012 number 23 on the US Open seeding list, sits in a taxi on his way to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, he cries with fear. He plays in the fourth round against Roger Federer, the number 1 in the world. His heart is racing.

Depressed

His wife Stacey holds his hand on the way to the stadium and says he doesn’t “have to play tennis”, a thought that had never crossed Fish’s head. Arriving in Queens, he must decide the unthinkable together with doctors from the tournament. He gives Federer a walkover, ‘as a medical precaution’. After that, Fish lies depressed in his bed for months. He calls it “hell.” One doctor says he has a “severe anxiety disorder.” The former number seven in the world does not know if he would have been alive if he had not received professional help and medicines.

“Mardy says in the documentary that at a certain point he no longer remembers how the rest of the match went, because he only had fearful thoughts. That is very recognizable to me,” Osaka (24) said last week during a virtual press conference in Melbourne, with large headphones on her head.

It must be the way to create a filter to the outside world for Osaka, who is chasing her third overall win at the Australian Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion, who speaks softly and shyly, was impressed by the documentary about Fish. Sometimes she had to stop looking. “It was exciting, but also difficult. I would have loved to have learned from him when I was younger. Then I would have had less stress.”

Never good enough

The Japanese top tennis player caused a stir last year by refusing to appear at press conferences at Roland Garros. She withdrew from the tournament after a fuss about it. In September, she took an indefinite hiatus. She said she has suffered from depression since she won the US Open in 2018. She is fully grown as a tennis star, but not as a person. Nothing could really make her happy. When she won she was relieved, when she lost she felt bad. “I think I’m never good enough,” she said on Instagram.

Osaka has returned to the tennis tour this month. Her goal: to extend her title at the Australian Open. In order not to fall back into depression, she tempers her own expectations. “Every morning when I meditate with candles, I try to focus on small goals. I also write down my feelings in a journal every day. I only have one big goal for this year. That I have fun every time I step out on the tennis court.”

Osaka was not only open about her mental health in interviews, but was also followed by Netflix cameras for the documentary Naomi Osaka, which offers a glimpse into her struggles with identity and celebrity. The three-part series has been on display since 2021.

Also read: Exit Osaka at Roland Garros exposes ‘fundamental issues’ in top tennis



“I think it’s wonderful what Osaka and Fish are doing,” says mental coach Jackie Reardon (59). “It was also time. I think that Covid has brought us a lot besides misery. This makes us more aware of our internal dialogue.” Reardon is the author of Mindset, a mental guide to optimal performance. In it, the British former professional tennis player explains how you can train yourself to feel comfortable on the court.

Reardon understands the problems of young top athletes like Osaka. “We are talking about children in their early twenties, who are multimillionaires, often with parents who are not highly educated. Their whole identity is based on their sporting achievements and what others think of them.”

According to Reardon, professional tennis players should not only be obstinately focused on their sport. “Prof tennis players often have a dark world inside. It’s a lonely lifestyle. That can really be different. They think they have to hang out on the tennis court all day. While you have botanical gardens. The cinema, museums. Instead, they need to learn to take a broader view of life.”

The British, who has lived in the Netherlands for a long time, points to research by neurologists that shows that people have between 50,000 and 200,000 thoughts per day. If you get lost in that, it’s hard to focus and perform well. Then you quickly get into story thinking, which you don’t want when you’re on the track.

Then, according to Reardon, it is important to get into your feelings. Consciously listening to the sound of the strings against the ball can be part of the solution. “Feeling is much more important than thinking. That is trainable. What you create on the inside is much more important than what comes at you from the outside world”, is her message to the top athletes she guides.

Taboo

In order to break the taboo on psychological problems in tennis, American professional tennis player Noah Rubin (25) started in 2019 with the platform Behind the Racquet. Rubin was inspired by the photoblog Humans of New York, with life stories of unknown New Yorkers. The personal and often emotional stories are a success, the blog has 11.5 million followers on Instagram.

Behind the Racquet also inspires many top tennis players and followers. More than two hundred famous tennis players tell their story on the Instagram channel. The Dutch Robin Haase (34) and Arantxa Rus (31) open a book about phases in their career when they were completely through. Haase tells of a difficult period, in which he once burst into tears “like a little boy” in a dressing room in Monte Carlo, because he had kept his feelings to himself for too long.

All tennis players hold their rackets in front of their heads on the platform, so that you do not immediately recognize them. On purpose, because, according to Rubin, there’s a lot you can’t see at first glance. “In my view, every tennis player struggles with his psychological health. I think tennis is one of the most difficult sports mentally. You travel alone a lot. If you don’t win, you don’t make money,” Rubin says by phone from Buenos Aires, where he plays challenger tournaments.

For a long time, it was unnatural for tennis pros, as for many other elite athletes, to be open about their mental well-being. That’s why Rubin had trouble getting tennis players to tell their story on his platform in the beginning. That is no longer a problem. “Tennis is an individual sport, where nobody wants to show their true emotions. If they do, they could lose the match. Almost every tennis player has to bluff on the court. The top players bluff best. To the outside world, they look like robots,” says Rubin.

In doing so, he also describes the art of high-level tennis as a kind of poker game. The one who shows weakness and lets himself see his cards almost always loses. That won’t go away on the track. But for tennis players it is important not to succumb to it mentally.