After the crowds and lack of organization suffered by the over 80 in La Rural and Luna Park, was another postcard with which the campaign of teacher vaccination. It began this Wednesday at noon in the four centers destined for the event. And it will continue from Thursday from 8 to 16.

It is group 1, that is, managers, supervisors, and teachers in front of the entry-level classroom, including nursery. On the first day, 1,280 people will be immunized with the Chinese vaccine from the Sinopharm laboratory, which for not be approved for people over 60, The Buenos Aires government decided to apply among teachers, although it implies skipping stages of the original plan, in which people from 18 to 60 of the risk groups for previous diseases were first.

According to the schedule that the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health put together, each center will be vaccinated this Wednesday 320 people. The requirement that they must present is to show the proof of the current shift and the salary receipt.

Evelyn Salice (45) is a teacher in Barracas. He works in the nursery school N11, district 4, initial level. She is happy. He feels that having received the vaccine is a drop of hope. “I signed up less than 10 days ago. I was stressed every day because we work with 2-year-olds who are in a period of adaptation and need affection. I could not strictly comply with the protocol because if a baby cries you have to pick him up. Today’s passage relaxes me to be able to fulfill my profession and makes it possible a closer link “, he tells Clarion.

Evelyn Salice (45) is an initial level teacher in Barracas and was vaccinated this Wednesday at the Usina del Arte. Photo: Maxi Failla

Silvia Moina is 54 years old. She is the director of the integral garden No. 8, district fifth in initial level. He arrived at the plant 15 minutes before the indicated time to form a line that did not last a minute. “It was wonderful. I did not imagine so much organization. I am happy because it gives me more security, especially for my husband, who is asthmatic. I expected the presence, but I think the classes should have started with everyone vaccinated. Now I hope to receive the second application in a timely manner, “he said while waiting for a taxi to return home.

Some volunteers help organize an almost invisible row. Is that those who arrive pass immediately. Except for the occasional advance that approaches well before the assigned time and crosses the sidewalk to take refuge in the shade.

At the entrance they take their temperature and give indications of the area to which they should approach within the Plant.

Mercedes Castillo (51) is a neighbor of Pompeii. She works at Nursery School 5, District 19, in a nursery. He has a turn at 3:45 p.m., but he arrived at the vaccination center at the Usina at 12:45 p.m. due to pending commitments that he must fulfill. “They told me that there is no possibility of advancing the schedule. I will have to wait to get vaccinated. Receiving the injection will allow me not to be so exposed to the virus despite the direct and unavoidable contacts that I have on a daily basis in my work, “he says.

“When I was assigned the shift I could not believe it, I did not expect this news. I felt a lot of emotion and it gives me a guarantee to work more calmly. Equally, I hope they advance with the vaccination of older adults “, says Nadia Soler (41), pre-school teacher, while entering the vaccination center.

In the stage that begins this Wednesday, 16,000 people out of a total of 40,000 included in the first group of recipients specified by the Federal Council of Education.

The vaccination is intended for all those who fulfill tasks in Buenos Aires institutions, regardless of where they have residence.

Teachers can register at www.buenosaires.gob.ar/VacunacionEducacion. There they must complete the data in the form. Once registered, the BOTI chat will contact you in order.

How does the plan follow

The Buenos Aires government reported that once the 40,000 people in group 1 have been vaccinated, they will continue as stipulated by the Federal Council of Education. The evolution depends on the batches of vaccines that arrive in the country and distribute the national government.

GROUP 2: Teaching support personnel, without teaching appointment but who work in educational establishments of compulsory education in different areas and services.

GROUP 3: Teachers in front of students of Primary Level, second cycle (fourth to sixth / seventh grade).

GROUP 4: Teachers in front of students of Secondary Level, Permanent Education for young people and Adults at all levels and Professional training instructors.

TEAM 5: Teachers and non-teachers of higher education institutes and universities.

