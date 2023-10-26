Among the Democrats there is also the pro-Atlanticist Lorenzo Guerini, former Defense Minister highly esteemed in NATO





Here we go again. Another war and the Democratic Party doesn’t know what to do. And with the conflict in the Middle East it is even worse than with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Tomorrow, Friday 27 October, the demonstration for the “peace now” in various Italian cities, from Rome to Milan, called by the disarmament network with Anpi and Arci. Giuseppe Conte and the top exponents of the M5S will be in the square, present in the front row with a clear and clear position. Instead, barring twists and turns, Elly Schlein he will be in Venice to talk about the housing problem (an event organized some time ago, they say to justify his absence).

The truth is that the Democratic party it is torn by deep divisions on the issue of Israel and the secretary cannot take clear and clear positions, otherwise she risks a fracture and a split. In the Chamber Schlein spoke of a “clear border between justice and revenge”, thus partly distancing himself from Tel Aviv and in particular from the imminent land invasion of Gaza Strip. But not going to the streets with pacifists. She would like, perhaps, as many of the left-wing soul of the Democratic Party will do, in particular the former Article 1-Mdp.

But there are also pro-Atlanticists in the Dems Lorenzo Gueriniformer defense minister highly esteemed in NATO, the former foreign affairs manager Piero Fassino very close to Israel and other prominent figures who supported Schlein in the primaries – like Nicola Zingaretti and Dario Franceschini – who do not share a square which, although condemning Hamas terrorists without any ifs or buts, could appear ambiguous in the eyes of moderate public opinion.

