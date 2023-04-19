Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Peace negotiations | Bloomberg: Macron plans new talks with China to bring peace

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in World Europe
Peace negotiations | Bloomberg: Macron plans new talks with China to bring peace

Peace negotiations

According to the Bloomberg news agency, it is unclear whether Ukraine is aware of Macron’s latest peace plans.

18.4. 23:17

French president Emmanuel Macron has appointed his foreign policy adviser Emmanuel Bonnen to design a senior leader of China’s foreign policy Wang Yin with a framework for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

They tell about it news agency Bloomberg according to the parties who know about the plans.

Bloomberg’s sources say that according to the French plan, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia would take place already in the summer.

Macron the president visited China Xi Jinping as a guest the previous week, during which Macron was supposed to persuade China to use its influence to stop the Russian invasion. However, the negotiations regarding Ukraine hardly yielded results.

After the visit, Macron’s speeches also caused an uproar after he commented that Europe should not participate in crises that “do not belong [Euroopalle]”, although China has recently organized large-scale military exercises near Taiwan.

According to Bloomberg, it is unclear whether Ukraine is aware of Macron’s latest peace efforts.

