As a member of NATO, Sweden is not safer, on the contrary, says the head of Sweden's largest peace organization.

Part of the alliance: The Swedish flag now hangs in front of the NATO headquarters in Norfolk. Image: dpa

KErstin Bergeå is the President of Sweden's largest peace organization, the Swedish Peace and Arbitration Association (“Svenska Freds”).

Ms. Bergeå, Sweden has worked for peace worldwide for many years as a non-aligned state. Now it is a member of NATO and Prime Minister Kristersson does not rule out nuclear weapons on Swedish soil. Is the Swedish peace movement over?

No not at all. My organization, the Swedish Peace and Arbitration Association (“Svenska Freds”), has been examining defense policy since 1883. This work is now even more important. We are committed to an active Swedish disarmament policy and to a law that guarantees that we will not have nuclear weapons on Swedish territory. The number of members in my organization has increased dramatically to around 16,000. Before Russia invaded Ukraine it was 5,600. The reason for this is the increasing militarization, a general fear due to government warnings and the global situation with the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.