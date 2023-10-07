Party repudiated “any and all acts of violence” involving “Palestinians and Israelis”, without mentioning Hamas

The PT released this Saturday (7.Oct.2023) to condemn “any and all acts of violence” involving “Palestinians and Israelis.” It does not mention the extremist group Hamas. He also said that there is only one way to have peace in the region: “The guarantee of 2 states, one Palestinian and one Israeli”.

The demonstration is signed by the president of the party, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann.

Here is the full note:

“The Workers’ Party expresses its concern about the recent escalation of violence involving Palestinians and Israelis, with several civilian casualties, including children and the elderly.

“The PT repudiates any and all acts of violence and stands in solidarity with all victims and their families.

“There is only one path to peace in the region, which is the guarantee of 2 States, one Palestinian and one Israeli, compliance with the Oslo agreements, which complete 30 years in 2023, and compliance with UN Resolutions.

“We will continue to pursue peace and we are confident in the role that Brazil can play as a mediator in this historic conflict, positioning itself at the head of the UN Security Council.”

LULA SPEAKS OUT

Earlier, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) had spoken out. repudiated the “attacks terrorists” of Hamas against Israel, but relativized the action of the extremist group by writing its message in an adversarial tone and defending the need to work for a “Economically viable Palestinian State” It is “within secure borders”.

