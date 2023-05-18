AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

5/17/2023 – 5:41 PM

Share



Ukraine ruled out any peace negotiations with Russia in exchange for territories, when it received a Chinese emissary this Wednesday (17), who is trying to mediate the conflict.

Ukraine “does not accept any proposal that implies the loss of its territories” or the freezing of positions that would allow Russian troops to remain in the east of the country, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Beijing’s envoy Li Hui, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ukrainian Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Kuleba set out “the principles for restoring a lasting and just peace, based on respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the ministry added in the note.

Li Hui, special representative for Eurasian Affairs and former Chinese ambassador to Moscow, arrived in Kiev yesterday, with the mission of seeking a “political solution” to the conflict triggered by the Russian invasion in February 2022.

China, a close ally of Moscow, has never publicly condemned the Russian invasion and has put forward a 12-point plan to end the war, which has been met with skepticism by Ukraine’s allies in the West.

After meeting Putin in Moscow in March, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the two countries had strengthened a “strategic alliance” that ushered in a “new era” in bilateral relations.

The Ukrainian chancellor highlighted China’s “important” role in the search for peace. Kiev, however, wants to promote its own proposal, which involves recovering all territories occupied by Russia, including the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

In the coming days, Li will visit Russia, Poland, Germany and France.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky undertook a tour of Western Europe that took him to Rome, Berlin, Paris and London, where he obtained promises of new arms deliveries. Ukraine is preparing a counteroffensive to recover occupied territories in the east of the country.

Pledges include sending anti-aircraft missiles, attack drones and light armored vehicles. Zelensky also paved the way for the delivery of fighter planes.

In these deliveries “it is possible to see that the flow of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine is increasing and that the level of tactical and technical weapons supplied is also growing”, warned Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday.

In April, Kiev received the first deliveries of the American-made Patriot air defense system.

On Wednesday, a Pentagon official told AFP that one of those systems had been damaged by an unidentified projectile, but that it was still operational.

Yesterday, Ukraine claimed territorial advances in the vicinity of Bakhmut, at a time when Moscow hopes to complete the capture of that city from the east, after months of fierce battle.

– Agreement on grains –

Although there is currently no prospect of an understanding for peace, Russia and Ukraine reached a good term on Wednesday to extend, for two months, the export agreement of Ukrainian grains through the Black Sea, alleviating fears of a new blockade that would world food prices skyrocket.

The agreement, reached one day before the expiration of July 2022, was mediated by the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with the support of the UN.

Following the announcement, Kiev expressed its “thank you” to Ankara and the UN.

Russia, for its part, asked for “corrections” to what it called “imbalances” in the text, to facilitate its exports of fertilizers, blocked by Western sanctions imposed in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

These sanctions, which included an embargo on petroleum products, deal a serious blow to a crucial source of revenue for Russia.

In this sense, Russia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell 1.9% on an annual basis in the first quarter of 2023, according to preliminary data from the country’s national statistics agency.

– Ukraine becomes part of NATO center –

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Cyber ​​Defense Center, headquartered in Estonia, announced that Ukraine would join this structure, founded in 2008.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the Baltic country, Mariana Betsa, considered this integration “an important step on the road to Ukraine’s accession” to the military alliance.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine was motivated, among other reasons alleged by Moscow, by the need to prevent the former Soviet republic from one day becoming part of the defense organization led by the United States.























