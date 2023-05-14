Federal Chancellor of Germany receives Volodymir Zelensky in Berlin. When asked about Brazil’s offer, leaders point out that the proposal must provide for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. The Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, received this Sunday (14/05) the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, in Berlin. This was the Ukrainian leader’s first trip to Germany since Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine began in February 2022.

Zelensky was received with military honors when he arrived at the chancellery in the German capital. The Ukrainian president and Scholz were silent as the anthems of the two countries were played. After the meeting, the leaders participated in a press conference.

Scholz promised the Ukrainian people to continue sending military, humanitarian and financial aid for as long as necessary. “We will not relax our support,” he said, adding that German solidarity with Ukraine was “continuous and strong.”

Zelensky’s trip to Germany took place one day after the country announced a new plan for military aid to Ukraine, worth 2.7 billion euros (about R$ 14.5 billion), which includes tanks, armored vehicles and systems of air defense. The Ukrainian president said that this announcement “is very important”, in addition to being a “strong help”. He said he still expected Germany to send fighter jets to Kiev.

When commenting on the offensive of the Ukrainian forces that is in preparation, Zelensky also pointed out that it is not his country’s objective to attack Russia. “We don’t have the time or strength for that. We don’t have the weapons for that anymore either.” He pointed out that the offensive aims exclusively at recovering the occupied territory.

“We are motivated and I think we are close to points for this victory”, stated Zelenski, highlighting that the Ukrainian people believe in victory.

Peace initiative promoted by Brazil

When questioned about the peace initiative promoted by Brazil, Zelenski stated that Ukraine is willing to talk about any proposal, however, he recalled that the war is taking place in Ukrainian territory and, therefore, any initiative in this sense must be based on the peace plan proposed by Kiev.

Scholz pointed out that Ukraine is ready for peace, but that does not mean freezing the conflict and accepting the peace dictated by Russia. “This is an imperialist attack on Ukrainian territory. Peace and security in Europe are threatened by the idea that a powerful country can attack a less powerful one and take part of its territory”.

The German leader stressed that the attack on Ukraine is part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “imperialist project”. Scholz also said that any peace initiative is welcome, but it must not be against Ukraine and must provide for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

“We need to tell countries in South America, Africa and Asia that there are no double standards. The problems that occur in your countries touch us in the same way. Attacks by a powerful country on a neighboring country are also a problem for us, even when they are far from us,” Scholz said.

Meeting with Steinmeier

In Berlin, Zelensky’s official engagements began with an early Sunday morning meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

“Germany has proved to be our true friend and reliable ally, firmly supporting the Ukrainian people in the struggle to defend freedom and democratic values,” wrote the Ukrainian leader in the Bellevue Palace guestbook. Zelensky also thanked Steinmeier for his “personal support for Ukraine” and the Germans “for their fantastic solidarity”.

Friendly words come after a troubled period. In April, Steinmeier had planned to visit Kiev but was turned down due to his support of pro-Russian policies during his time as German foreign minister from 2013 to 2017. Kiev indicated at the time that he was not welcome in the country. At the end of October, Steinmeier finally traveled to the Ukrainian capital, where he was welcomed by Zelensky.

In Germany, the Ukrainian president will also receive the Charlemagne Prize for the Ukrainian people, in a ceremony in the city of Aachen. The award is considered one of the highest honors in Europe. Since 1950, it has been awarded to personalities who contribute to European unification.

Zelensky’s trip to Germany comes a day after his trip to Italy, where he was welcomed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella. He also met with Pope Francis at the Vatican. The meeting marked the first personal meeting between the two since the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Zelensky is visiting the allies in search of more weapons to help his country defend itself against the Russian invasion and funds to rebuild what was destroyed in more than a year of conflict.

cn (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)