“Time and patience…vremia i typienia»: do you remember? The words spoken by General Kutuzov in “War and Peace” when they bring him the news that Napoleon has invaded Russia and the Great Army has bypassed the Niemen. Time and patience: what is often needed to win wars but also to build truces and peace. Time and patience. How much of it have had to be used and wasted by the Ukrainians and Russians, generous and passionate peoples, peoples dramatically committed to solving their own future, to leave behind wars, revolutions, famines, invasions, looting. We do not know when they will be able to give themselves systems of government and rulers who worthily represent them in the richness of their extraordinary humanity, when they will get rid of politicians who squander their lives without remorse to build bloody mausoleums of themselves. When? Time and patience…

They hear each other, after almost two years of senseless massacre! Signs, crunches, temptations, raises, timid invitations. They seem to indicate how the bewildered praises of the war declaimed by cultured warmongering bigwigs of the western rear, who have unbridled scoundrels intent on filling their sacocce, have perhaps reached a dead end. That is, to the harsh test of facts. Even a very high alcalde of NATO, the mystical and well-paid stove of the virtue of massacre, breaks a taboo, dissolves the theological postulate that up to now the West had granted to Zelenski without discussion, let’s not talk about anything, victory and that’s it! Instead, the possibility that the end credits in Ukraine does not describe the annihilation of the antichrist Putin but a mercantile barter between territories and security relies on notebooks and amazed microphones. No rambling or slip of the tongue. A test to see if… an excursion from warmongering cabalistics to the reasonableness of reality.

Dark ideas! Blasphemy! They shout in Kiev. In Brussels it denies itself without exaggerating. Words like the gravel of a road are dispersed but underneath, and that’s what counts, you feel the hard stone of a heavy anxious restlessness. In the capitals of a very sympathetic non-aggression one wonders, finally! if the dogma is not perverse logic. The pulpit animals declined elementary assumptions: war cannot be touched! not an inch of territory to the enemy! either all heroes or all killed! The ineffable aphorism of the unfailing triumph of the Western shield of Ukraine crumbles after a year and a half of useless war, of impregnable trenches, of irresolvable shoves.

In this tragedy there are some who have neither time nor patience. The West, Europe and the United States first of all: how long can they bear the observation that their unbridled financial and military aid has not opened the sky of history in the Donbass and that the insatiable Ukrainians will have to be helped “in saecula saeculorum”? The Ukrainians are not capable of wiping out the Russians on their own. It is from here that new solstices and equinoxes will have to be drawn, and quickly. Through the fingers of the Bidens, the Macrons and the marabouts of victory, like beads of the rosary in which one always starts afresh, the needs claimed as “resolution” by Kiev: ammunition cannons self-propelled anti-aircraft vehicles tanks long-range missiles Effe sixteen eighteen thirty-five … the scenic raids of drones in Russian territory, the propaganda obsession with the bridges of the Crimea now appear not as witty strategic messianism but as a distracting medley, a symptom of frustration. We no longer tell lies. We have to change non-ideals, which we have never had in this affair, we have to change illusions.

Time is ticking, crucial elections are looming, the consensus that until yesterday seemed so automatic for this war by proxy, a little cowardly and a little clever that it doesn’t even require a referendum response, slides towards “that’s enough”. Victory is mutilated even before it is achieved. To our illusory gibberish of being the only system that is ardently envied, that everyone exudes from the desire to imitate us, in Asia in Africa in Latin America they find instead liberating not to be succumbed to. They do not consider it a mortal sin to put the criminal Putin at their table, since America has done the same with the Shah, Chiang Kai-shek, Mobutu, Somoza, Pinochet, etc. etc. The financial and economic equivalent of the attack on the Twin Towers is being prepared, fortunately without deaths, the creation of an alternative international currency to the dollar. A toxic effect can be seen for the chromosomes of the stars and stripes hegemony, i.e. the palanche.

Zelensky also cannot afford to have either time or patience. The Ukrainian president is wrapped up in his victory-at-all-costs propaganda. Up to now he has managed with overbearing effectiveness to snatch from Western leaders, afflicted by feelings of guilt or by ambitions to get rid of Putin at low cost, everything he needed. But if victory turns out to be impossible or is postponed to an eschatological age, it cannot be he, Callidus Zelensky, who administers the painful phase of acceptance of reality. We are in full retaliation, West is responding with increasing annoyance to his captivating moves. The president, as the belated hunt for well-endowed deserters shows, has run out of human ammunition; a Ukrainian generation has been wiped out by erecting a military state, which claims to rewrite, like Putin, history and literature. Hatred towards the Russian invader feeds, intoxicates, swallows it and chews it deep in the belly, one can live on one’s hatred, of course, but not for long. Sooner or later something even more terrible creeps in that placates him, that hurts even more horribly: and it is the observation of his practical uselessness. Ukrainians are close to the point where pain is stronger than the feeling of existence.

Peace can, and must, have time and patience. Time does men’s laundry, dirt doesn’t survive because the great wind of history passes and purifies. It takes courage. Let us not be afraid to resort, to stop this conflict, to instruments that some despise as minimal or vulgar, compromises, indefinite postponements of definitive solutions, painful impositions. The result, keeping human beings alive, makes them sublime.