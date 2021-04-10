The celebration of the XXIII anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement had a disturbing factor yesterday: it brought back the old and tragic images of burning cars and clashes between protesters wearing ski masks and the Police in the historic streets of Belfast. A few scenes enough to air worry and the alarm, such as the one that led the Irish Prime Minister on Saturday to warn of the real danger of a “spiral” of violence that threatens peace in Northern Ireland.

With Friday night, there are already a dozen days of riots that occurred in the shelter of the discontent with the ‘brexit’ and the feeling that Northern Ireland loses a lot, as a territory, as an economic agent and, therefore, socially, with this process carried out between London and the European Union. Fourteen policemen were injured in the altercations. Already 88 officers have been injured since the first night, which alarms the Dublin and London authorities. In fact, Boris Johnson’s own government was impressed this week by the appearance of the demonstrations amid constant calls for calm, which have not yielded any results.

Until a few days ago, the protests took place mainly in the streets inhabited by unionists with a Protestant majority, where the feeling of betrayal by the Brexit protocol is higher, in addition to the discomfort caused by a decision of the Northern Irish Prosecutor’s Office of not to charge several Sinn Féin leaders who attended the funeral of a colleague in June in violation of the official security regulations against the coronavirus. But gradually it has been extended to the areas of republican dominion.

The incidents on Saturday and Friday between the two communities centered on the Republican neighborhood of New Lodge and the unionist area of ​​Coleraine in Belfast, although there were clashes in other locations. They all resulted in the burning vehicles and garbage containers. Protesters clashed with security forces in some areas, throwing bottles and cobblestones at them or spraying them with self-defense sprays.

Royal respect



However, the confrontations that occurred in the early hours of Saturday were less intense in relation to the previous days. Some sources consider that this fact may be influenced by the already prolonged duration of the conflicts. But the Unionists’ call to avoid all manner of protests by “I respect the queen and the royal family” after knowing the death of Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Felipe, at the age of 99.

The fact is that, for many citizens of Ulster, the altercations have refreshed images of a dramatic past. And more yesterday, in which the 23rd anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended in 1998 the bloody conflict between Catholic Republicans and Protestant Unionists in Ireland. More than 3,000 people died between the 1970s and 1990s.

It is clear that the agreement has contributed to the relative pacification. There has been a radical reduction in violent incidents and in the numbers of assassinations by paramilitaries –in all accounts, they are very low–, but it has not led to the dissolution of the groups that practiced terrorism.

The political structures that were created after the Good Friday pact have not been able to repair the lack of social and economic opportunities for citizens who live in the poorest neighborhoods and who were most punished by violence. ‘The island of Ireland has been transformed into a completely different place in these 23 years, thanks to the Good Friday Agreement that allowed building relationships based on trust and a change of attitude.

The Irish Prime Minister, Micheál Martin, warned this Saturday of the danger of a “spiral” of violence that threatens peace in Northern Ireland, after about ten days of unrest in a climate of tension over ‘Brexit’. «We have a duty, for the generation of the agreement and for future generations, to not go into a spiral to return us to the dark ages of sectarian massacres and political discord, “Martin warned in a statement. “Those of us with political responsibilities must play our part and ensure that this does not happen,” he added.

In recent days, the violence has spread to Republican areas, where rioters threw Molotov cocktails and cobblestones on Thursday night at policemen who impeded their advance into unionist areas. On Wednesday night, the gates of the “peace walls” that separate the Unionist and Republican neighborhoods were set on fire. Members of the local government of both tendencies unanimously condemned the riots and called for calm, as did London, Dublin and Washington.