The celebration of the XXIII anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement had a disturbing factor this Saturday: recovered the old and tragic images of burning cars and clashes between communities and of protesters wearing ski masks with Police in the historic streets of Belfast. Enough scenes to air concern and alarm, such as the one that led Prime Minister Micheál Martin to warn of the real danger of a “spiral” of violence threatening peace in Northern Ireland.

With that of this Saturday, there are already a dozen early mornings of riots sheltered by discontent with the ‘Brexit’ and the feeling that Northern Ireland loses a lot, as a territory, as an economic agent and, therefore, socially, with this process. Fourteen policemen were injured. Are already 88 officers injured from the first night, which alarmed the Dublin and London authorities. Boris Johnson’s government itself was impressed this week by the nature of the demonstrations amid constant calls for calm.

Until a few days ago, the protests took place mainly in the unionist streets of Protestant majority, where the feeling of betrayal by the ‘Brexit’ protocol is higher, in addition to the discomfort caused by a decision of the Northern Irish Prosecutor’s Office not to impute a score of Sinn Féin leaders who attended the funeral of a colleague in June violating the rules against the coronavirus. But gradually it has been extended to the areas of republican dominion.

The latest incidents focused on the Republican neighborhood of New Lodge and the unionist area of ​​Coleraine in Belfast, although there were clashes in other locations. All of this resulted in the burning vehicles and garbage containers. The protesters clashed with the security forces, who threw bottles and cobblestones or sprayed them with self-defense sprays.

However, the confrontations were less intense in relation to the previous days. Some sources consider that the already prolonged duration of conflicts may influence. But it also seemed to supply effect the call of the unionists to avoid all kinds of protests out of “respect for the queen and the royal family” after knowing the death of Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Felipe.

The fact is that, for many citizens of Ulster, the altercations have refreshed images of a dramatic past. And more this Saturday, day of anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement which ended the bloody conflict between Catholic Republicans and Protestant Unionists in Ireland in 1998, with more than 3,000 deaths between the 1970s and 1990s. The agreement has contributed to relative pacification. There has been a radical reduction in violent incidents and in the numbers of assassinations by paramilitaries –in all accounts, they are very low–, but it has not led to the dissolution of the groups that practiced terrorism.

The political structures that were created after the Good Friday pact have not been able to repair the lack of social and economic opportunities for citizens who live in the poorest neighborhoods and who were most punished by violence.

A “different place”



“The island of Ireland has been transformed into a completely different place in these 23 years thanks to the Good Friday Agreement that allowed us to build relationships based on trust and a change of attitude“, Stressed the Irish Prime Minister, who warned that” we have a duty, for the generation of the agreement and for future generations, not to sink into a spiral that returns us to the dark age of sectarian massacres and political discord ” .

Like him, other politicians in the country called for a return to calm after watching with concern how minors and adolescents “are recruited” by gangs to fuel the protests.