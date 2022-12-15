Viewers have a new option to watch on TV every Wednesday. ‘Peace Force’ reaches La 1, it is a thriller set in Equatorial Guinea where the peace mission of a Spanish military contingent is jeopardized after the death of one of its members. This event will be investigated unofficially by Sergeant Paula Elgueta (Silvia Alonso). TVE’s new bet for Wednesday nights has been created by Aurora Guerra (‘Acacias 38’ and ‘El secreto de Puente Viejo’) and directed by Mar Olid (‘La otra mirada’) and Jorge Saavedra (‘Néboa’ ).

This new RTVE series features a large cast of actors including Silvia Alonso, Martiño Rivas, Féliz Gómez, Alain Hernández, Will Shephard, Alfonso Bassave and Iría del Río. In addition, this new series has been nominated for the Prix Europa in the category of best television fiction.

Where was the series filmed?



‘Fuerza de paz’ ​​has been shot between Madrid and the Region of Murcia. In Madrid, a military base was recreated and the Region of Murcia was chosen to shoot several sequences in natural locations. The series takes place in Africa, a unique and little-explored environment. To recreate the sequences in natural spaces, Mazarrón has been chosen mainly, where African landscapes have been recreated, such as the tropical jungle where some of the skirmishes in the series take place. This series takes place in the tropical jungle of Equatorial Guinea, which is why great importance is given to the landscapes and settings that appear in it.

The new series that begins on La 1 was filmed at La Finca el Parque in Archena/Ulea. If you have ever walked along the paths of that palm grove, you will recognize it. Cris (@crisgapink) December 14, 2022

‘Peace Force’



The story of ‘Fuerza de paz’, starring the actress Silvia Alonso, takes place on the border of Equatorial Guinea with Cameroon. In a lost place in the African jungle, Sergeant Paula Elgueta (Silvia Alonso), together with a military unit, manages to free women and girls kidnapped by a group of pirates. The mission is a success, but something happens that same night. Paula’s first sergeant and fiancé, Hugo Reyes, calls her from the Bonaki military base, built in the south of the country, but he hangs up abruptly. The next day, the sergeant receives the news that her fiancée has committed suicide and she believes that it is not true and that someone has killed him. This sergeant will do everything possible to find out what really happened to Hugo.