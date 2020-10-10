Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah said on Saturday that any peace agreement with the Taliban ‘will not and should not be detrimental to the national security of any country, including India’. He said that New Delhi has to decide whether or not to engage in talks with the Taliban. Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, in an interview also attempted to dismiss India’s fears that a major role for the Taliban could be detrimental to India’s strategic interests as a result of the ongoing peace negotiations within Afghanistan. is.Abdullah said, “If any terrorist group has any kind of hold in Afghanistan, then it is not in our interest.” The agreement should be something that is acceptable to the people of Afghanistan. It should be dignified, durable and sustainable. ‘ The influential Afghan leader also said that if there is a peace agreement with the Taliban, then the hilly and desert areas of Afghanistan are roaming free and all other terrorist groups attacking us or any other country will have to stop their activities.

Peaceful agreement will not be harmful for India

He said, ‘A peaceful settlement will not and should not be detrimental to the national security of any country including India. India is a country that has helped Afghanistan, contributed to Afghanistan. This is a friend of Afghanistan. There are apprehensions in New Delhi that if the terrorist group regains political dominance following a possible peace deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government, Pakistan could use its influence on the Taliban to increase cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. is.

Abdullah on a five-day trip to India

Abdullah arrived here on Tuesday on a five-day visit as part of his efforts to build regional consensus and support for the historic peace process. During his visit, he briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on peace talks and met with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. When Abdullah was asked if he found any indication of India’s willingness to engage in dialogue with the Taliban, he said, “I personally encourage India’s participation in the peace process.” I did not give any opinion about this. It is for India to decide how to engage or not join a dialogue with a group. I did not care about it. ‘

Direct talks between Taliban and Afghan government

The Taliban and the Afghan government are in direct talks. Its purpose is to end decades of conflict in which tens of thousands of people were killed and many parts of Afghanistan were destroyed. Abdullah said that the people of Afghanistan want peace and stability and they will not allow terrorism to continue.