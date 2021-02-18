After assembling four different databases, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace determined that between 2002 and 2008 there were more than 6,400 civilians who were killed and unlawfully presented as killed by military forces. The figure triples the statistics of the Prosecutor’s Office and doubles that of human rights organizations. The ‘false positives’ represent one of the most painful pages of the long armed conflict in Colombia.

In Colombia, there could be three times as many extrajudicial executions than the authorities believed so far. This crime, known in the country as ‘false positives’, is committed mainly by the security forces and consists of the military killing a civilian and then dressing him in camouflaged clothing and passing him off as a guerrilla. In return, the uniformed men who reported these casualties were rewarded with money, permits, vacations and other benefits.

What is new now is not that crime is discussed, but that the transitional justice mechanism created in the Peace Agreement with the FARC ensures that the figures can be much higher. The Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) announced through a statement that only between 2002 and 2008 there were 6,402 people who were killed and illegally passed off as guerrillas.

📰The JEP reveals its prioritization strategy within the # Case03, known as that of “false positives”.

That number triples the one estimated by the Prosecutor’s Office. The criminal investigation body reported to the JEP that there were 2,248 victims of ‘false positives’, even over a longer period from 1988 to 2014.

Unofficial data is always larger. For example, the Colombia Europe United States Coordination, which brings together several human rights organizations, estimates that between 2002 and 2010 there were 3,512 civilians falsely presented as killed in combat. But even if this number exceeds that of the Prosecutor’s Office, it continues to fall short compared to the one presented by the JEP on February 18.

How were the dead counted as ‘false positives’?

The JEP explained that its count was obtained by combining four different databases: two from the Prosecutor’s Office, one from the Observatory of Memory and Conflict of the National Center for Historical Memory -official entity- and another from the Coordination Colombia Europe United States.

After collecting the information, it eliminated the cases that were duplicated and thus obtained the preliminary figure of more than 6,400 victims of false positives, a number that is subject to verification according to the JEP, since the case that began in 2018 is still open.

Although the sources differ regarding the magnitude of the crime, there are two aspects in which all the databases agree. The first is that ‘false positives’ skyrocketed between 2002 and 2008. The second point in common is that both non-governmental organizations and state institutions show that 2007 was the worst year of all. The data compiled by the JEP assures that there were about 1,600 victims of this crime that year, which implies an average of more than four deaths every day.

The government of Álvaro Uribe and the upsurge in extrajudicial executions

This entire period coincides with the government of the then president Álvaro Uribe Vélez, one of the most recognized politicians in Colombia in recent years and who has about 30 processes opened against him for crimes ranging from buying witnesses to links with paramilitarism .

Although the JEP did not mention Uribe, it did affirm that only in those six years (of his government) three quarters of all the ‘false positives’ that have occurred in the history of the country were committed. Uribe responded through his Twitter account and assured that the JEP statement was “biased.”

The former president and also former senator said that in 2003, organizations “contrary” to the ideas of the then president “accused the Armed Forces (Armed Forces) of murdering peasants instead of killing criminals.” He explained that his response was to order that the deceased were not moved until the relevant authorities arrived to carry out the uprising.

Uribe added that at the end of 2008 he suspended 27 Army officers, following the report from the Ministry of Defense that “presented indications of criminal conduct in one of the cases and in the others, lack of rigor in the operational protocols that could facilitate criminal acts.” .

The former president defended himself, claiming that his government always privileged demobilization and capture over “casualties” and that it never led to the murder. “There is not a single military man who can say that he received from me a bad example or an undue insinuation,” he concluded.

This position is contrary to what the Coordination Colombia Europe United States raised in its 2012 report. According to the group of organizations, “under the mandate of the Government (Uribe) that promoted the Democratic Security Policy, the illegal executions of civilians at the hands of of the Public Force became a systematic practice ”and that these types of deaths“ were not isolated or accidental events or coincidences, but rather massive cases ”.

For his part, José Miguel Vivanco, executive director for America of the Human Rights Watch organization, asked the former president not to interfere in the JEP’s investigations.

Former senator and former president Uribe must respect the judicial independence of the @JEP_Colombia and the work of human rights organizations. During his rule, false positives occurred in a widespread and systematic way. The evidence is incontrovertible. – José Miguel Vivanco (@JMVivancoHRW) February 18, 2021

The departments where there were more ‘false positives

The data revealed by the JEP is part of Order 033 in which its Truth and Responsibility Acknowledgment Chamber explains how it will prioritize the case to determine responsibility in the major crimes of ‘false positives’, since being a transitional justice entity, it cannot convict all those responsible.

Order 033 also explains that in 29 of the 32 departments there were extrajudicial executions, but that 66% of all victims are concentrated in 10 of them. For this reason, the JEP will begin its investigation in six places: Costa Caribe, Norte de Santander, Huila, Casanare, Meta and Antioquia – where a quarter of all the false positives that occurred in the country between 2002 and 2008 occurred.

These regions largely coincide with those targeted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in your five potential cases of ‘false positives‘. And it is that this judicial body has opened a preliminary investigation in Colombia, which includes this type of crime and the possible involvement of several army generals.

With EFE