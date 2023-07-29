Full stop, Juventus can move on thanks to a discreet “plea deal” with UEFA. Juve traded the exit from the Superlega bunker with a one-year disqualification from the European cups and a 10 million fine plus another 10 “conditional”. It is a somewhat conspiracy but realistic interpretation of last night’s UEFA ruling. The new Juve sat in the dock of the European football court, without Andrea Agnelli or the managers and executives connected to him, from Arrivabene to Nedved. Formally Juve had to answer for the sentence by the Italian sports justice in the capital gains case, for the violation of financial fairplay and for other infractions. However, Andrea Agnelli’s adhesion to the Superlega plan hovered over the process, the failed coup attempt at the top of European football. Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA, was asking Juve to leave the Superlega definitively, without hesitation. And the new Juve, with Gianluca Ferrero as president and Maurizio Scanavino as managing director, has done so, announcing on 13 July in a press release “that it has begun the exit procedure from the project”.