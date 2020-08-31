Sudan’s interim government makes peace with the rebels in Darfur and the Nuba Mountains. But important leaders are not included.

NAIROBI taz | Sudan’s government and a coalition of rebel groups have signed a peace agreement. The ceremony took place on Monday in Juba, capital of South Sudan, which split off from Sudan in 2011 under the leadership of its former rebels and thus became a model for other rebels in the country.

Since the end of 2019, South Sudan has been mediating between Sudan’s new transitional government and the groups, some of which have been fighting for decades, in the Sudanese provinces of South Kordofan and Blue Nile, which border on South Sudan, as well as in West Sudan’s Darfur.

The “Juba Peace Agreement” includes agreements on security, land ownership, justice, power distribution and the return of displaced persons. Rebels are to be accepted into Sudan’s army.

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok admitted at the signing ceremony in Juba that the agreement was longer in coming than initially thought. “We realized how complex the whole thing is,” he said.

Not all rebel groups participate

The Juba Agreement is an important step towards ending Sudan’s various deeply rooted conflicts, but not all rebel groups are participating. The wing of the largest Darfur rebel movement, the SLA (Sudanese Liberation Army), led by Abdulwahid al-Nur will not participate until the government has disarmed the Arab Janjaweed militias in Darfur.

Its former boss Hamdan “Hametti” Daglo is now number two in the Sudan government, but heads the government delegation in Juba and has now also signed the agreement for the government.

That is why part of the former north wing of the SPLM (Sudanese People’s Liberation Movement) ruling in South Sudan withdrew in the South Kordofans Nuba Mountains and Blue Nile continues to fight, back from negotiations.

Violence in Darfur recently flared up again

The war in Darfur, which began 17 years ago, has produced about 300,000 dead and two million displaced. It wasn’t until July in Darfur dozens of dead againwhen Arab militias attacked villages on horses, camels and motorcycles. That coincided with the beginning of the rainy season.

Most of the displaced Darfurians are farmers who were after Sudan’s dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir is overthrown last year hoped their life would be back to the way it was before. So they went to their old fields to sow and plant. After so many years of absence, however, there are new residents there, and the Arab peoples in Darfur, who live mainly from cattle-raising, see the return of displaced persons as a threat. So now the old conflicts flare up again.

Darfuris still have great distrust of the Sudanese army. Although the armed forces overthrew Bashir in 2019, their own leadership has hardly changed, also because the one that emerged from the Janjaweed militia is now Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under Hametti are part of the army.

Nuba mountain rebel chief skeptical

The part of the SPLM-Nord that is boycotting the agreement because of Hametti is led by Abdulaziz al-Hillu, one of the most successful rebel commanders in the Nuba Mountains and in Blue Nile. The two areas always opposed the Bashir regime and fought for a secular, non-Islamist republic.

Hillu withdrew from negotiations because, as he said, RSF troops “are still attacking unarmed citizens in various parts of Sudan”.

So the question is whether this peace agreement can really bring peace to Sudan. That the dreaded Hametti attended the ceremony in his army uniform was a clear sign. But with the various rebel leaders who appeared as the joint Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), he dared a little dance under the eyes of the South Sudanese president and mediator Salva Kiir.