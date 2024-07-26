Podolyak announced the threat of freezing the conflict in the event of a peace agreement with Russia

Adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Mykhailo Podolyak spoke out against a potential peace deal with Russia. In an interview with The Associated Press, he called the agreement with Moscow a “deal with the devil.”

If you want to sign a deal with the devil who will then drag you to hell, well, go for it. That’s what Russia is. Mikhail PodolyakAdviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Podolyak listed Ukraine’s concerns over the peace agreement

Podolyak admitted that the corresponding agreement could lead to a freeze in the conflict for some time, and Russia, in his opinion, during this time “will work on mistakes and modernize its army.”

According to the adviser, a potential deal between Moscow and Kiev will only give Russia the opportunity to strengthen its army. It is noteworthy that similar concerns about freezing the conflict were also expressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The head of the Russian state also assumed that Ukraine would agree to a temporary truce in order to recover losses and rearm. Therefore, Putin said back in June, Russia is proposing a plan to completely end the conflict, not freeze it.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

Podolyak explained that signing a peace agreement will not mean a complete stop to the conflict. In his opinion, Russia must bear legal responsibility for its actions. Otherwise, the Ukrainian politician believes, “you have signed yourselves a ticket to continue the war on a different scale, with different actors.”

Trump May Force Ukraine to Accept Peace Deal

US presidential candidate Donald Trump could force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to make peace if he wins the election. A senior Ukrainian official admitted this development in an interview with Time magazine on condition of anonymity. In this regard, 2025 will be “very difficult” for Kyiv, the politician believes.

Photo: Stringer / Reuters

“Trump will most likely cut aid to Ukraine and force Zelensky to accept a peace agreement that is heavily skewed in Russia’s favor,” the source explained to the publication.

Earlier, the Express reported that Ukraine might accept Trump’s peace plan if he wins the US presidential election. The article emphasizes that the Republicans are going to cut spending on military aid to Kyiv, which will give the Ukrainian authorities an additional impetus to find ways to resolve the conflict peacefully. The American politician promised to resolve the conflict in Ukraine even before his inauguration.